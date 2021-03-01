In Sickness & in Health - Incredible Heart Month Story of NJ Couple by

Sunday, February 28 2021 @ 11:42 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

who Survive Simultaneous & Potentially Fatal Heart Conditions Together

More than 26 years ago, Audre and Charles Gaskin promised to stay together in sickness and in health, as part of their marriage vows. They meant the words, of course, but never imagined it would mean they would be sharing a hospital room after suffering from simultaneous heart conditions.

In honor of Heart Month, if you would like an interview with Audre, Charles and their doctors, cardiology specialist, Bernard Kim, MD, and cardiothoracic surgeon, George Batsides, MD, please contact Mary McGeever, 551-795-1675, [email protected] or Edna Arguello, 201-525-8833, [email protected]

