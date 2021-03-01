Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Monday, March 01 2021 @ 03:51 AM EST
Monday, March 01 2021 @ 03:51 AM EST
In Sickness & in Health - Incredible Heart Month Story of NJ Couple

who Survive Simultaneous & Potentially Fatal Heart Conditions Together
More than 26 years ago, Audre and Charles Gaskin promised to stay together in sickness and in health, as part of their marriage vows. They meant the words, of course, but never imagined it would mean they would be sharing a hospital room after suffering from simultaneous heart conditions.

“He’s my best friend, we do everything together,” said Audre of Charles, admitting, this went a little too far. But thanks to their determination, love for each other and the care of Hackensack Meridian Health’s cardio-vascular team, Charles survived a massive heart attack, known as the “widow maker,” and Audre survived heart failure. The two recuperated together in the same hospital room at Hackensack University Medical Center, until the happy couple were grateful to go home together where they celebrated Valentine’s Day.

In honor of Heart Month, if you would like an interview with Audre, Charles and their doctors, cardiology specialist, Bernard Kim, MD, and cardiothoracic surgeon, George Batsides, MD, please contact Mary McGeever, 551-795-1675, [email protected] or Edna Arguello, 201-525-8833, [email protected]

