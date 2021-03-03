Stop & Shop Kicks Off 20th Annual ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ Campaign to Support MSK Kids, the Pediatric Program by

at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Supermarket Commemorates 20th Anniversary by Donating 20 Tons of Non-Perishables for Cancer Patients Facing Food Insecurity

Purchase, NY (March 1, 2021) – Just as they have for the past 20 years, Stop & Shop customers in the tri-state area will be able to support MSK Kids, the pediatric program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), starting tomorrow with the supermarket’s ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ campaign.

The annual program, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, raises money to support pediatric cancer research. Stop & Shop has donated more than $25 million to pediatric cancer research at MSK since the partnership began two decades ago, which has supported numerous initiatives not only impacting children and families treated at MSK, but also across the globe including the development of cell-based therapies and other innovative, life-saving treatments.

Stop & Shop’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign will run in-stores and online at www.StopandShop.com from February 26 through March 31. In-store shoppers can donate at checkout, while those shopping online for Pickup or Delivery have the option of giving $1, $3, $5, $10 or $20 when completing their order.100% of proceeds will benefit MSK Kids at MSK.

One of the most recognizable aspects of the campaign is the in-store signage that highlights patient ambassadors - local children aged 3-15 who are currently being treated or have recently been treated at MSK Kids and have benefited from donations from companies like Stop & Shop.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Help Cure Childhood Cancer Campaign, Stop & Shop will donate 20 tons of food to MSK’s FOOD (Food to Overcome Outcomes Disparities) Program, which aims to alleviate food insecurity and increase awareness of how hunger impacts a patient’s ability to fight cancer. Since opening its first food pantry specifically for cancer patients in 2011, the FOOD program has distributed more than 300,000 meals to 4,000 patients and their families. The program now operates 13 pantries located in cancer clinics serving patients in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and on Long Island.

“We are proud to have supported MSK Kids for the past 20 years, helping to fund to life-saving treatments and research,” said Stop & Shop President, Gordon Reid. “It is our hope that our commemorative 20-ton food donation will have a similar impact on the well-being of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s patients and their families.”

MSK Kids is dedicated to all children, young adults, and families facing childhood cancer. With specialized expertise and care focused on the individual child, more families turn to MSK Kids for cancer care than any other hospital in the United States. And as pioneers in research, MSK’s physicians and scientists are working to develop and deliver more effective strategies to prevent, treat and cure childhood cancer.

“We are continually grateful for the generous support from Stop & Shop whose philanthropic efforts have helped fuel and accelerate research at MSK Kids for the past 20 years. Their support is extraordinarily important as it provides funding that allows us to pursue innovative and groundbreaking research in childhood cancers,” says Andrew Kung, MD, PhD, and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics. “We are making great progress in understanding and ultimately treating childhood cancers, and the support from Stop &Shop and their customers will continue to help us create more effective and less toxic treatments for our patients.”

For more information about Stop & Shop’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign, please visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/help-cure-childhood-cancer.

