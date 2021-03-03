Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar Locations in New Jersey Donates $12,075 to Toys for Tots by

Wednesday, March 03 2021 @ 10:59 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar representatives present a check for $12,075.31 to David Fox, sergeant, United States Marine Corps Reserve and Nick D'Andrea, chief warrant officer 4, Toys for Tots Coordinator, on Wednesday, February 24.

The funds were raised during Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar’s 22nd annual fundraising campaign in support of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which distributes new toys to as many underprivileged children as possible to provide a tangible sign of hope during the Christmas season. This year, Applebee’s also introduced its own “Tots for Tots” program, offering guests an additional way to donate by adding tater tots to any order for just $3, with each sale going directly to the organization. Since its inception, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises have raised $4.9 million through its Toys for Tots fundraising campaign to benefit local communities in Florida, Georgia, Long Island and New Jersey. In just 2020 alone, Toys for Tots distributed 20.2 million toys to 7.4 million children.

Photo caption: From L to R: John Antosiewicz, area director, Applebee’s New Jersey, Meredith Free, general manager, Applebee’s of Clark, David Fox, sergeant, United States Marine Corps Reserve, Nick D'Andrea, chief warrant officer 4, Toys for Tots Coordinator

Participating Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey include: Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa and Union.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates more than 135 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. Doherty Enterprises also opened its first Sola Salon Studios location in Staten Island and has since expanded to Wayne, Cedar Knolls, Holmdel, and Princeton, NJ with additional locations coming soon. Doherty Enterprises is recognized as the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 60th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 28th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 2,945 people and donated over $3.8 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s has 1,749 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of June 30, 2020. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Marine Toys for Tots

