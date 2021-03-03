County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Launch COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center by

Wednesday, March 03 2021 @ 11:04 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

New help line call center will reach out to assist with appointment scheduling.

Paramus, N.J. – The County of Bergen in partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will launch a call center to assist Bergen County residents with scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Alternative Care Facility Annex located at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

“We were quick to respond to our community by standing up our collaborative vaccination program at Bergen New Bridge. When we rolled out our registration program, we were only vaccinating healthcare workers and EMS as per the initial guidelines. Our system allowed anyone to register and be placed on a waiting list for when their category became active,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “Soon after we started our process, the Governor expanded the current vaccination category to include our 65 and over population, police officers, fire fighters, and those ages 16-64 with CDC listed conditions. Many of these people already registered with us indicating a later category so we are reaching out to them to make sure they get an appointment.” Tedesco added, “This way, we ensure everyone who registered is scheduled as quickly as we can accommodate them.”

The vaccine waiting list continues to shrink every day and once the call center completes outreach, the center will transition to serve as an incoming helpline to assist residents with scheduling appointments at the collaborative vaccination site at the Alternate Care Facility Annex.

“Our new help line will become a critical component of our equity and senior assistance programs as well,” said Bergen New Bridge Medical Center President and CEO, Deborah Visconi. “This system will help support anyone struggling with technology, particularly our senior population who may have trouble accessing the system, or just need assistance in scheduling their appointments.” Visconi added, “This is just another way we are working to address and break barriers impacting our diverse communities. We are committed to leading the way out of this pandemic through equitable access to continued COVID-19 testing, therapeutic treatments, and to quickly getting vaccines to as many individuals as possible, including our senior and underserved populations.”

