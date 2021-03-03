LEADING HEALTHCARE PROVIDER IN NEW JERSEY PARTNERS WITH LOCAL HOMELESS SHELTERS AND ADMINISTERS by

COVID-19 VACCINES TO ITS MEMBERS

RIVERSIDE MEDICAL GROUP VACCINATES MEMBERS AND DIRECT CARE WORKERS FROM EVA’S VILLAGE, COVENANT HOUSE NEW JERSEY

FEBRUARY 28, 2021 – Riverside Medical Group – a premier provider of healthcare services in New Jersey with more than 300 clinicians – today launched a groundbreaking community partnership aimed at expanding access to the vaccine for underserved populations in New Jersey.

During a press event featuring live coronavirus vaccinations, Riverside Medical Group announced it has teamed up with the nonprofit Eva’s Village in Paterson and Covenant House New Jersey to bring access to COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable, at-risk groups in New Jersey. The organization has also partnered with Eden Autism Services in Princeton and will be working with other community centers like Helping the Homeless in Newark.

“The inequities that we’re seeing in vaccination administration is a problem, and we want to be part of the solution,” said Dr. Zeyad Baker, CEO of Riverside Medical Group. “Riverside has strong roots in our community and deeply-ingrained values of providing access to care when and where people need it. That’s why we’re proud to leverage our relationships with Eva’s Village and Helping the Homeless to bring vaccinations to the communities that otherwise wouldn’t have access.”

“I am greatly appreciative to Riverside Medical Group for their efforts to vaccinate underserved communities,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “It is critical to ensure equity in our statewide vaccination effort, and I commend Riverside Medical Group, Eva’s Village, and their many staff for their selfless work. This partnership will undoubtedly help those most in need and expand vaccine access to people that have been some of the most devastated by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Throughout the pandemic as the world shut down, Covenant House New Jersey continued to serve homeless youth with food and shelter and many other services in the safest manner that we could,” said Wayne Paglieri, Senior Development Director, Covenant House NJ. “The opportunity to vaccinate our members through Riverside gets us a lot closer to getting back to normal; we know that our community has had challenges in getting access to the vaccine, but getting these vaccines will put our homeless youth on a faster path to transition out of our shelter to successful independent living.”

The COVID-19 vaccination rates have highlighted existing health disparities throughout the region. According to a recent STAT analysis in New Jersey, the vaccination rate is 28 percent higher in the wealthiest counties compared to its less affluent counterparts, which underscores the critical need to reach more lower-income groups.

Photo Caption: Jesse Aubrey, right, a client of Eva's Village, prepares to be vaccinated in Secacus, N.J., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. In an effort to vaccinate undeserved populations, Riverside Medical Group partnered with Eva's Village, an anti-poverty non-profit, to help vaccinate over 80 of their clients and staff members. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

