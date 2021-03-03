Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, March 03 2021 @ 02:37 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, March 03 2021 @ 02:37 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

March is National Pet Poison Prevention Month Keep Your Pets Safe with Tips from Best Friends Animal Society

    Share
Watching your dog or cat get sick from toxic items or poison is a nightmare for any pet owner. Symptoms of poisoning can be especially traumatic, ranging from seizures and vomiting to nosebleeds and diarrhea.

“Nobody wants to see their pets suffer in such a painful way or, worst-case scenario, have a fatal incident. That’s why it’s important to make sure your home environment keeps dogs and cats as safe as possible,” said Dr. Erin Katribe, veterinarian and medical director for Best Friends Animal Society. 

As March is Pet Poison Prevention Month, Best Friends encourages pet owners to protect their pets from potential ingestion of any of the following:  

Antifreeze 

Bait for rodents 

Batteries (which can contain corrosive fluid) 

Car care products, such as cleaners or oils 

Fertilizer 

Gorilla Glue (or similar products) 

Household cleaners 

Ice-melting products 

Medications – prescribed and over-the-counter 

Nicotine products 

Pesticides for insects 

Pool or pond products

“Pets can be very inquisitive, so it’s always best to keep these items in a sealed cabinet area that your pets cannot have access to, whether that’s in the home, in a shed, or in a garage,” Katribe said. “If you use any of these products, always make sure to clean up any spillage immediately and thoroughly so ingestion can’t happen that way, either.”
 

Food can be toxic to pets, so it’s always important to remember to never give or allow your pets to have access to any of the following:  

Alcoholic beverages 

Substances containing caffeine, such as coffee 

Chocolate 

Fatty foods, especially drippings and grease from cooking 

Chicken and turkey bones 

Grapes and raisins 

Onions and garlic 

Macadamia nuts

Salt and sugar 

Yeast or bread dough

“Plants can also be toxic and poisonous to pets,” Katribe said. “These plants include English ivy or holly, lilies, Chinaberry, iris, poinsettia, pokeweed and daphne.  For cats, even contact with the pollen of some lilies can be severely toxic.”

Should your pet show any signs of poisoning, which include vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, blood in stool, paralysis, loss of appetite, bruising, nosebleeds, irregular heartbeat or inability to urinate, a veterinary consult is in immediate order. 

“Call your veterinary office or an emergency clinic as soon as possible to let them know of your pet’s symptoms and what they could have possibly ingested. The veterinary staff may be able to provide instructions on how to help decrease the severity of the situation prior to coming in or they may advise that you come in immediately,” Katribe said. “Time is of the essence when it comes to minimizing the dangerous effects of any poison, so every second counts.”

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 625,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,200 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org. 

Photo Caption: Courtesy Best Friends Animal Society

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • March is National Pet Poison Prevention Month Keep Your Pets Safe with Tips from Best Friends Animal Society
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost