The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 04 2021 @ 11:49 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 04 2021 @ 11:49 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Valley Named Among World’s Best Hospitals

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, March 3, 2021 — The Valley Hospital has been named one of the world’s best hospitals by Newsweek in its World’s Best Hospitals 2021 list for a third consecutive year.
Created by Statistica, the World’s Best Hospitals 2021 ranking lists the 2,000 best hospitals across 25 countries including: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada.

Valley was ranked as the 132nd best hospital in the U.S. and the third best hospital in New Jersey for 2021.

“We are honored to be considered among the best hospitals in the world,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “Valley is committed to providing high-quality care and service to our patients and their families through our specialized programs and distinctive technologies, as well as through our partnerships with Cleveland Clinic’s Heart & Vascular Institute and the Mount Sinai Health System. This recognition is a testament to the innovative work of our doctors, nurses, and staff in delivering an exceptional patient experience.”

The 2,000 hospitals recognized on the World’s Best Hospitals 2021 list were selected based on recommendations from medical professionals, patient survey results, and medical performance indicators. Scores are comparable only between hospitals in the same country. The number of awards per country varied based on the number of hospitals and data availability. The U.S. had the most hospitals awarded, with 334.

The complete rankings and methodology can be found here: https://www.newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2021

  Valley Named Among World's Best Hospitals
