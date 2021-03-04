Valley Named Among World’s Best Hospitals by

Valley was ranked as the 132nd best hospital in the U.S. and the third best hospital in New Jersey for 2021.

“We are honored to be considered among the best hospitals in the world,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “Valley is committed to providing high-quality care and service to our patients and their families through our specialized programs and distinctive technologies, as well as through our partnerships with Cleveland Clinic’s Heart & Vascular Institute and the Mount Sinai Health System. This recognition is a testament to the innovative work of our doctors, nurses, and staff in delivering an exceptional patient experience.”



The 2,000 hospitals recognized on the World’s Best Hospitals 2021 list were selected based on recommendations from medical professionals, patient survey results, and medical performance indicators. Scores are comparable only between hospitals in the same country. The number of awards per country varied based on the number of hospitals and data availability. The U.S. had the most hospitals awarded, with 334.

The complete rankings and methodology can be found here: https://www.newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2021

