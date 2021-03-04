Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Partners with Grubhub for Contactless Cookie Delivery by

Thursday, March 04 2021

The program teaches girls valuable entrepreneurial skills and offers a contactless and convenient sales method during the pandemic

Riverdale, N.J. – March 4, 2021 – Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, the preeminent leadership development organization for girls in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, is bringing Girl Scout Cookies right to N.J. residents’ homes through a nationwide partnership with Grubhub starting on Saturday, March 6.

The program offers girls hands-on experience in managing e-commerce while allowing consumers to order cookies for contactless pickup or delivery amid the pandemic.

From Saturday, March 6 through Sunday, April 11, Girl Scout Junior, Girl Scout Cadette, Girl Scout Senior and Girl Scout Ambassador troops from GSNNJ will be fulfilling cookie orders placed through Grubhub. As always, the program will be completely girl-led. Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders and manage inventory, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology, providing them with valuable, real-world business experience. The partnership also provides North Jersey residents easier access to their favorite Girl Scout Cookies, bringing cookies to homes all over the region.

“Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey is grateful that the Grubhub partnership offers girls another innovative selling method during our 2021 cookie season and an opportunity to learn valuable business and e-commerce skills. This partnership allows our Girl Scouts to experience the full meaning of being an entrepreneur – one of the core pillars of being a Girl Scout – and gain back-end insights into the Girl Scout Cookie Program that they do not typically receive through the traditional selling methods,” said Betty Garger, President and Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “We place great pride in providing business skills to girls within our council through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. This opportunity provides a broader look into the world of business and invests in the future of our girls – and when you invest in girls, you change the world.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Making a Girl Scout Cookie purchase is a direct way to help the next generation of female entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful. Through the program, girls learn five essential skills to help set them up for success as they become leaders-- goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Proceeds from the program stay local, with individual troops receiving the profits from the orders they complete during their allotted fulfillment period. Supporting the Girl Scout Cookie Program helps to create positive change in local communities by powering life-changing experiences for Girl Scouts all year long.

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey will be fulfilling Girl Scout Cookie orders March 6 through April 11 Mondays through Fridays from 4 PM to 7 PM, Saturdays from 11 AM to 7 PM, and Sundays from 11 AM to 6 PM from GSNNJ’s Paramus, Randolph, and Riverdale Service Centers.

Through March 28, get a free box of Girl Scout Cookies when you place a Girl Scout Cookie order through Grubhub. Visit the Grubhub app for more details.

To find out if Grubhub will be delivering Girl Scout Cookies to your town, you can enter your zip code on a special page of its website. To find contact-free cookie booths in your area visit http://www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618 (message and data rates may apply), or download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

About Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey

Girl Scouts of the USA is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. With programs from coast-to-coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success in a safe, no-limits place designed for and by girls. The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a one-of-a-kind leadership development program that builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves girls ages 5-18 in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, bringing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to over 24,000 girls and nearly 13,000 adult members. Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for every girl and her family.

To learn more about the GSNNJ or to volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsnnj.org and stay connected by following GSNNJ on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!

