The Community Chest Accepting Applications for Young Women's Leadership Awards for High School Students

Thursday, March 04 2021 @ 12:25 PM EST

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; March 4, 2021) -- The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County is accepting applications for its fourth annual Young Women's Leadership Awards. Two awards will be given to outstanding female students enrolled in their junior or senior years residing and/or attending a public or private high school in eastern Bergen County.

Applicants living in and/or attending a school in any of these towns may apply: Alpine, Bergenfield, Closter, Cresskill, Demarest, Dumont, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan, Rockleigh and Tenafly. The deadline to apply is April 15, 2021.

Candidates will have demonstrated a passion for leadership, compassion, innovation and the courage of their convictions in their community. They are required to complete an online application, answer essay questions, submit a student resume and present two recommendations. Additional information about the leadership awards and an online application are available online at http://bit.ly/3q713hH.

The Community Chest's High School Senior Young Woman's Leadership Award provides a $2,000 scholarship to the finalist. The Chest is also giving a Junior Young Woman's Leadership Award. The finalist will receive a $250 award and an opportunity to participate in an internship with a local nonprofit during the school year or summer. The winners also receive a certificate memorializing their award for possible inclusion in their college admissions packet. They are also invited to attend a celebration and meet local women leaders for the public and private sectors.

"The Community Chest’s Leadership Scholarship not only helped me financially advance my educational career, but also allowed me the opportunity to reflect on female leadership and meet incredible women across many different fields. Today, I still hold close all that the scholarship has provided me and am thankful for the experience," said Michelle Yu, a 2018 High School Young Woman's Leadership Award recipient, who is currently pursuing a bachelor of arts in film and media studies with a concentration in sociology at Columbia University.

The annual awards remember three women from the area and the leadership they demonstrated throughout their lives. During the Great Depression, Elizabeth Cutter, a resident of Englewood, became the founding board president of The Community Chest. Her daughter, Elisabeth Morrow Morgan, grew up in Englewood and co-founded The Elisabeth Morrow School. Tenafly resident Elizabeth Cady Stanton was a leader in the suffrage movement.

Support

The Community Chest welcomes donations from the public to recognize the work of these young women. Contributions of any amount to support the awards may be sent by check with payment made out to The Community Chest, located at 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631. For more information, visit The Chest's website, www.thecommunitychestebc.org, or contact Executive Director Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Ph.D. at (201) 568-7474.

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 87 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo caption: Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director of The Community Chest, presents 2019 recipient Alexa Miller with the award.

