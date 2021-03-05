Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, March 05 2021 @ 10:42 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, March 05 2021 @ 10:42 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of 4,535-Square-Foot Office Building in Closter, N.J.

Closter, N.J. (March 4, 2021) - NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated the sale of a 4,535-square-foot office building at 308 Harrington Avenue in Closter, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Randy Horning, MSRE, and Darren Lizzack, MSRE, represented the seller, Joseph Retcho, Jr., and Weichert Commercial Brokerage’s Cynthia La Terra represented the buyer, James Susan Realty LLC, in the transaction.Located directly in downtown Closter, 308 Harrington Avenue is a 4,535-square-foot, two-story office building within walking distance to dining, shopping, banking and more. Situated on 0.26 acres, 308 Harrington Avenue also boasts a private parking lot with 15 surface spaces. With a limited supply of similar assets in the geographic region, this well-maintained building presented a rare owner/user investment opportunity for the buyer, James Susan Realty LLC.

“Although the broader office market is still slowly rebounding from the impacts of COVID-19, well-located properties like 308 Harrington Avenue remain in high demand,” said Horning. “We were pleased to leverage our local market insights and expertise in the sector to help our client secure a buyer that recognized the value of this rare investment opportunity.”

Founded in 2014, Team Lizzack-Horning is an expert brokerage team that specializes in healthcare, office and investment property transactions. Leveraging a holistic and analytical approach to working with clients, Team Lizzack-Horning’s expertise and experience is augmented by a trusted network of real estate service providers, like GWG, that help clients of any size navigate an increasingly complex healthcare real estate transaction process. Together, the team has successfully closed more than 100 deals over the past five years. The team’s expertise in healthcare transactions has also earned it a spot on GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum’s Influencers in Healthcare list for the last two consecutive years.

To stay connected with NAI James E. Hanson and for updates on the latest transactions and news, please follow NAI Hanson on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NAIHanson), Twitter (@NAI_Hanson), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/nai-james-e-hanson).

About NAI James E. Hanson

Since 1955, NAI James E. Hanson has been a leading independent full-service brokerage commercial real estate and property management firm serving a diverse client list. NAI Hanson offers its clients strategic solutions and provides comprehensive value-added services such as office, industrial and retail brokerage, investment sales, land sales, management, government services and financing expertise.

NAI Hanson is also one of the original members of NAI Global, an international commercial real estate network with over 375 offices spanning the globe. For more information on NAI James E. Hanson, contact William C. Hanson, SIOR, at the company’s Teterboro office at 201-488-5800 or visit www.naihanson.com.

