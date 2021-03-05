Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Welcomes Jason Wynberg, MD by

Friday, March 05 2021 @ 10:00 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

“I’m thrilled to have joined a Medical Center that is very community focused,” said Dr. Wynberg. “Their mission and vision aligns with my passion for providing care to those who all too often go underserved.”

“We continue to add surgeons and specialists to grow our Ambulatory Care and Surgical Centers in response to the needs of the diverse communities we serve,” said Bergen New Bridge Medical Center President and CEO, Deb Visconi. “Dr. Wynberg is a much welcomed addition to our Medical Center and we are happy to have his expertise available to all those in our care.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Wynberg or any of our primary and specialty care physicians or surgeons, call 201 225 7130.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2020. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

Advertisement