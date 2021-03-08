Bank Robbery in Paramus Update
The suspect is described as a male black, 40-50 years old, heavyset, approximately 200lbs. He had white stubble on his neck. He was wearing a gray colored “Planned Parenthood” hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, tan boots, a blue knit cap, and was wearing black gloves.Anyone with information is asked to call the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 or use our anonymous TIPS App located at https://local.nixle.com/tip/paramus-police-department/
