The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, March 08 2021 @ 09:19 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bank Robbery in Paramus Update

On Friday, March 5, 2021, at approximately 1:46 pm, the Citibank located at 700 Route 17 North was robbed. At that time a suspect approached a bank teller and handed him a note. The note stated to hand over the money or the actor would begin shooting. The teller handed over approximately $5000.00 to the suspect who then fled the bank and ran towards the Fashion Center shopping center.

The suspect is described as a male black, 40-50 years old, heavyset, approximately 200lbs. He had white stubble on his neck. He was wearing a gray colored “Planned Parenthood” hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, tan boots, a blue knit cap,  and was wearing black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 or use our anonymous TIPS App located at https://local.nixle.com/tip/paramus-police-department/
