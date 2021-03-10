Duck Donuts® Announces Opening Date for First Bergen County Store by

Paramus Location Marks 7th New Jersey Location, First for Franchise Owners

Social Distancing Protocols Will Be in Effect

Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made To Order!® donuts, announced today the grand opening of its first franchise location in Bergen County, and its seventh shop in New Jersey, is set for Saturday, March 13, at 8 a.m. Owned by New Jersey natives, Sanjay Patel and Kaushal Patel, the store is located at 556 Route 17 North in the Sprout Brook Center.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first guest in line on March 13, will receive a special gift basket, and the 100th customer will receive a dozen free donuts each month for a year!

“We first tried Duck Donuts in Clark, New Jersey, and were instantly in love with these delicious donuts and the brand overall,” says co-owner Sanjay Patel. “With a million residents in Bergen County and strong local communities in and around Paramus, we think it’s the perfect location for this store to thrive.”

The 1,500-square-foot retail store reflects the franchise’s iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere. In addition to donuts, the Paramus location serves Duck Donuts’ signature coffee blends - Riptide Roast, Light House Blend, and Sunset Pier Decaf - espresso, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, new menu items including frozen beverages and milkshakes, select retail items, and more.

“We both come from large families in tight-knit communities and wanted to build a place where our customers feel at home and like family,” says co-owner Kaushal Patel. “For us, Duck Donuts provides that warm, welcoming environment.”

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

Duck Donuts and this store’s owners are committed to customer and employee safety as New Jersey recovers from COVID-19. Employees and customers will wear masks at all times. High-touch surfaces will be frequently sanitized and the store will remain in compliance with all state and federal guidelines. Customers will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from each other. The store has no on premise seating available at this time.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week: Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.* For more information, specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Paramus Facebook page or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com.

ABOUT DUCK DONUTS

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”

By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that Founder Russ DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, and there are now 100 open franchise locations and more than 145 additional contracts in 27 states and four countries.

