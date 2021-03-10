BERGEN COUNTY AND EZ RIDE PARTNER TO GIVE SENIORS RIDES FOR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS by

Tuesday, March 09 2021 @ 12:45 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Commissioners have announced that the County has partnered with EZ RIDE to provide seniors age 60 and over with rides for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We realize that some of our seniors need help getting to our vaccination site at Bergen New Bridge, so we’ve come up with a creative way to provide rides so they can better protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “By partnering our community transportation network with EZ Ride, we will help ease the concerns of seniors from our 70 communities while providing access to the vaccine.”

“This is yet another creative initiative by the County of Bergen to ensure that those most vulnerable to this deadly virus get vaccinated. We will continue to explore additional options to increase vaccine accessibility for all of our seniors,” said Commissioner Chairman Steve Tanelli.

Rides will be provided through companies such as Lyft and Uber under a program known as Ryde4Life, which is part of the EZ Ride network. The program will be coordinated through the Bergen County Division of Community Transportation and the Division of Senior Services that will work together to approve applications submitted by residents for service.

To schedule a ride seniors can call the Bergen County Division of Community Transportation at 201-368-5955. Seniors interested in accessing the Ryde4Life program must have a working cell phone with them during the transportation service and must apply for the ride 24 hours in advance of their appointment. Some of the information needed to book a ride will include: first and last name; address; cell phone number; pick-up address; pick-up time; and destination address.

