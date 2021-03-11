Celtic Spirituality, Music and Poetry with Mícheál and Owen Ó Súilleabháin by

RIDGEWOOD – West Side Presbyterian Church welcomes the celebrated Irish duo, Mícheál and Owen Ó Súilleabháin, for a unique virtual experience on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at 7:30 pm. Through singing, storytelling and poetry, the brothers will introduce us to the expansive era between Celtic and pre-Christian spirituality in Ireland and the arrival of St. Patrick to Irish cultural consciousness.

The lads will share songs and poems they learned from their mother, Rev. Nóirín Ní Riain, and their close friend and collaborator David Whyte, drawing from a repertoire spanning thousands of years. Their “set” will include more modern Irish songs too, as well as their own original songs and poetry.

There’s no need to have a background or even an interest in Celtic or Irish culture to attend this online event. Owen and Mícheál’s virtuosic vocal harmonies, stories of life experience and wild sense of humor will make participants of all ages feel at ease – and entirely engaged and entertained.

Owen and Mícheál’s talents have caught the attention of some of the greats in the world of performance and the arts. Their fans include Steven Spielberg, Russell Crowe, poet laureate Billy Collins and violinist Nigel Kennedy, and they’ve shared the stage with The Chieftains, Hugh Jackman, Bobby McFerrin, Sting, Sinead O’Connor and Riverdance composer Bill Whelan.

The brothers are from one of Ireland’s most esteemed musical and artistic families. They have recorded and performed around the world as both a duo and a trio, with their mother. Their late father, Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin, renowned musicologist, composer and pianist, brought traditional Irish music and culture to the world stage and founded the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick. Owen and Mícheál proudly continue their parents’ legacy – bringing authentic Irish culture to audiences the world over.

To sign up for this singular St. Patrick’s Day experience, please send an email to [email protected]

Founded in 1912, West Side Presbyterian Church is a welcoming, inclusive church where people of all ages grow in faith, form lasting friendships and help our neighbors in need. For more information, or to worship with us online, visit www.westside.org.

