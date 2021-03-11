MARIDIAN PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES LEASE SIGNINGS OF 16 NEW HOBOKEN BUSINESSES by

Wednesday, March 10 2021 @ 03:47 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

New Businesses Bring Renewed Vitality and New Employment Opportunities to the Hoboken Economy

HOBOKEN, NJ – March 9, 2021 – Maridian Properties, a Hoboken-based real estate developer and property manager with more than 100,000 square feet of commercial space and 200 residential units under management, announced today that it has inked 16 new commercial leases in the last seven months, bringing a wave of new investment dollars and job opportunities to Hoboken.

Working collaboratively with the City of Hoboken, Maridian Properties identified and recruited businesses with the potential to thrive in the Mile Square City and help revitalize key commercial areas that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maridian Properties also re-signed 10 existing tenants to lease renewals during the same time period.

“These lease signings demonstrate that, although the coronavirus pandemic has affected the local economy, Hoboken remains an attractive place to invest and do business,” said Mario Fini, Founder and Managing Director of Maridian Properties. “We look forward to welcoming these new businesses to Hoboken and providing them with a safe, convenient working environment that will allow them to flourish while serving the local community. And we will continue to do everything within our power to support continued business growth in Hoboken.”

The new businesses that recently opened or will soon open at Maridian Properties owned buildings include:

Taco Bell leased a restaurant space at 38 Hudson Place and held its grand opening in December. This is the first Taco Bell to ever open in Hoboken.

Empyrean Indian Kitchen, a restaurant serving authentic Indian food and boasting unique, exclusive recipes, leased a restaurant space at 20 Hudson Place and held its grand opening in January. This is a second location for owner Sunil Patel, who also owns a popular restaurant in Brooklyn.

SouzaFit restaurant leased space at 517 Washington Street and opened in October. This is the third location for the fitness-oriented eatery, with existing locations in Mt. Vernon, NY and Newark, NJ.

Tipico, one of the largest sportsbooks in the world, leased office space at 80 River Street in August. The firm is hiring for a variety of positions in anticipation of launching a New Jersey sports betting product.

Essence USA, an Internet of Things platform developer for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, leased office space at 70 Hudson Street.

Downtown Pain Management, a medical office providing the diagnosis and treatment of different types of body pain, leased office space at 80 River Street.

Regenerate SoftWave Therapy, A wellness center that offers FDA-approved SoftWave therapy to aid in the recovery and regeneration of soft tissue injuries as well as chronic pain and inflammation, leased office space at 70 Hudson Street.

Lantern Publishing, a book publisher, leased space at 34 Newark Street.

Rockabill Consulting, a company that serves the affordable and supportive housing development community through a variety of development and financial consulting services, leased office space at 80 River Street.

Sixth Borough Salon, a full-service hair boutique, leased retail space at 133 Madison Street.

Foot & Ankle Premier Specialists, a physician’s group specializing in podiatry and foot and ankle surgery with locations in Hoboken, Jersey City, Ridgefield, and Bloomfield, leased space at 70 Hudson Street.

Anchor Therapy, a counseling center specializing in helping children, teens, adults, families and couples, leased office space at 80 River Street.

Hudson Smokes, a tobacco shop, leased retail space at 22 Hudson Place.

Sweat + Glo, Hoboken’s first infrared sauna studio, leased space at 80 River Street.

SR Prime Management, a property management company with more than 200 units under management and more than 1,000 in the pipeline leased space at 80 River Street.

Neymarc Visuals, a video production studio that builds strong relationships between brands and their customers through impactful visual storytelling, leased space at 12-14 Hudson Place.

Mr. Fini successfully recruited these new businesses to Hoboken by promoting the strong long-term growth potential the city offers. Hoboken is a walking city, and each business benefits from the significant amount of foot traffic that passes its doors daily. It is also well-connected to New York City and suburban New Jersey towns via various modes of mass-transit and has long been a destination for out-of-town visitors who enjoy its vibrant waterfront and dynamic dining, boutique shopping, and nightlife scenes. Hoboken’s commercial buildings are primarily low-rise and mid-rise buildings that offer a lower density working experience than Manhattan with more fresh air and space for office workers to spread out.

Maridian Properties worked closely with each new tenant to ensure that they have everything they need to grow their business, open safely, and thrive under current market conditions. The City of Hoboken’s business-friendly policies and overall support was instrumental throughout the process.

“Mayor Ravi Bhalla and the Hoboken City Council have been very supportive of the business community,” Mr. Fini added. “Through the dedicated efforts of the Hoboken Business Alliance and the pro-business stance of the City of Hoboken, Maridian Properties has been able to attract new businesses, restaurants and professional service providers from New York City and other surrounding communities who are eager to plant their flags in Hoboken.”

Maridian Properties also worked proactively to retain existing tenants in 2020. It has announced the following lease renewals:

Hit + Run Creative, a full-service production company renewed a lease for office space at 80 River Street.

The Roost Outpost, a coffee and espresso bar that also sells unique clothing items and accessories, renewed its lease for retail space at 55 1st Street

Glam Seamless, a beauty salon featuring hair extensions, renewed its lease at 80 River Street.

Mathnasium, a math tutoring and homework help learning center, renewed its lease at 706 Washington Street.

Salon Caru, a full-service beauty salon, renewed its lease for space at 104 Hudson Street.

iPulse, an iPhone and MAC computer repair service, renewed its lease at 80 River Street.

Elevate Movement & Wellness, a Pilates and Yoga studio, renewed its lease at 159 4th Street.

Lukin Center for Psychotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy specialists with several locations throughout northern New Jersey, serving individuals, couples, children and adolescents, renewed its lease for office space at 80 River Street.

Passport Health, a company providing passport and visa services, travel vaccines, specialty physical exams, wellness services and vaccine records management, among other travel medicine services, renewed its lease for space at 70 Hudson Street.

The Pig & Parrot, a Key West-inspired bar and grill serving island eats and a tropical drink menu, often alongside live music, renewed its lease for restaurant space at 77 Hudson Street.

Maridian Properties has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures and safety protocols throughout its portfolio, as well as policies that make it easier for its commercial and office tenants to meet social distancing guidelines. The measures not only honor the firm’s longstanding commitment to making Hoboken one of the best places to live and work in the state, but also allowed the new tenants announced today to occupy their properties quickly and safely.

“Having policies and procedures in place that allow our tenants to thrive and local employees to return to work safely, when appropriate, is one of the most important parts of our commitment to Hoboken,” Mr. Fini said. “We’re proud to offer the highest level of service and attention to detail that is so critical to the business community right now.”

Mr. Fini’s pride in the Hoboken community stems from his strong attachment the city. In addition to being a property owner, he is a long-time resident of Hoboken and a 24-year member of the Hoboken Fire Department, where he currently serves as Battalion Chief. He has been instrumental in many initiatives to grow and develop the city, including his involvement in planning one of Hoboken’s newest neighborhoods: The Railhead District adjacent to the Hoboken Terminal.

Under Mr. Fini’s leadership, Maridian Properties has developed and managed some of the most iconic properties in Hoboken and continues to carefully curate local and national retailers that meet the needs of the city and its residents.

For more information, visit www.maridianproperties.com.

About Maridian Properties

One of the premier boutique real estate development companies in Hoboken, Maridian Properties builds, owns, and manages a portfolio of some of the area’s most iconic residential and commercial properties, right in the heart of the Hoboken’s well-located Railhead District. Founded and led by Mario Fini, the company has more than three decades of experience providing its tenants with the highest level of service and attention to detail. Its holdings span residential, office, retail and hospitality uses, with more than 100,000 square feet of commercial space and more than 200 residential units currently under management.

More information on Maridian Properties can be found on the company’s website: www.maridianproperties.com.

Photo caption: Empyrean Indian Kitchen: Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of Empyrean Indian Kitchen, alongside owners Sunil and Vanita Patel.

