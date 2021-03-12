EIGHTYTWENTY SMASH WILL LAUNCH IN LATE WINTER BURGER POP-UP COMING TO NORTH JERSEY FROM LOCAL CHEF
WESTWOOD, NJ — eightytwenty smash, a traveling burger pop-up from local chef and Westwood resident Matthew Borgersen, will host its first dates in March 2021.Borgersen, who is on hiatus as Executive Chef of upscale Italian restaurant Caffe Anello, is excited to try something different, as the pandemic has made fine dining very limited since early last year. He’s been working in local Jersey kitchens since he was a teenager, plus time in New York as well.
Inspired by the classic burgers served at White Manna in Hackensack, he’s bringing his own take to area foodies — offering sliders and fries at numerous pop-up events throughout Bergen County. The first date will be Sunday March 21st at Caffe Anello (11 Madison Avenue, Westwood), with more to be announced soon.
The sliders at eightytwenty smash are crafted using an 80/20 custom Prime blend, that’s pasture-raised and 100% hormone/antibiotic free from beef purveyor New York Valley Wagyu. The meat is then smashed on a griddle, topped with yellow American cheese and served on a Martin's Slider Potato Roll.
For more information about upcoming events, dank memes and more, guests can visit http://eightytwentysmash.com or stay up to date @eightytwentysmash on popular social media sites Facebook and Instagram.
