EIGHTYTWENTY SMASH WILL LAUNCH IN LATE WINTER BURGER POP-UP COMING TO NORTH JERSEY FROM LOCAL CHEF

Friday, March 12 2021 @ 07:50 AM EST

WESTWOOD, NJ — eightytwenty smash, a traveling burger pop-up from local chef and Westwood resident Matthew Borgersen, will host its first dates in March 2021.

