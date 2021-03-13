THE VANTAGE COLLECTION TO WELCOME SECOND LUXURY WATERFRONT RENTAL IN DOWNTOWN JERSEY CITY by

Saturday, March 13 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

New 45-Story High Rise Tower Will Deliver 452 Upscale Apartment Homes In Early Spring

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Fisher Development Associates has announced a spring debut for the next ultra-luxe high-rise rental in The Vantage Collection, the striking twin 45-story buildings glistening along the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City’s Liberty Harbor North.

Leasing will open in April for the new offering of 452 upscale homes situated adjacent to the Morris Canal with enviable views of the Statue of Liberty, New York Harbor and Liberty State Park. In readying for the launch, which will be directed by The Bozzuto Group, Fisher Development Associates has unveiled renderings of the building and invited interested renters to register as VIP Prospect at www.vantagejc.com.

Designed by S9 Architecture, the latest glass curtain wall building will feature a mix of spacious studios, one- and two-bedroom residences with floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize its sweeping views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline.

Residents will enjoy 50,000 square-feet of unrivaled indoor and outdoor amenities. Social and recreational facilities exclusive to renters in the second building will include a 45th floor Sky Lounge, fully-equipped fitness center, yoga studio, children’s playroom, business center, co-working lounge with private work pods, game room, covered parking and more. In addition, a 6th floor activities deck shared with its sister building will provide access to two sparkling pools, a basketball court, great lawn, fire pits, 12-station BBQ area and other outdoor facilities. The new tower will also deliver 6,300 square feet of ground floor retail space to be filled by highly-desirable neighborhood retailers.

“From homes and amenities to location and views, The Vantage Collection has distinguished itself as the signature apartment high-rise in Hudson County,” says Brian Fisher, President of Fisher Development Associates. “We’re thrilled to deliver this premier new building to a renting public that’s already shown great appetite for its oversized, well-appointed layouts, hotel-level amenities and services, and uninterrupted views considered some of the world’s best.”

Advertisement