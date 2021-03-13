NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Lease to Bring Addiction Treatment Center to Fair Lawn, N.J. by

Fair Lawn, N.J. (March 11, 2021) - NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated a lease for 3,741 square feet of medical office space with ChoicePoint LLC at 23-00 Route 208 in Fair Lawn, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Randy Horning, MSRE, and Darren Lizzack, MSRE, represented the landlord, 2300 RT 208 LLC, in the transaction.

ChoicePoint is leader in providing accessible, effective addiction treatment both in peaceful, spa-like treatment centers and through virtual platforms. Their programs are personalized to each client’s unique needs, and they help every individual reach their goals. As ChoicePoint sought to grow their footprint throughout New Jersey, their leadership recognized that 23-00 Route 208’s flexibility and central location between several hospital systems including Valley Health System, St. Joseph’s Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Englewood Health and Holy Name Medical Center provided an ideal new home for their flagship location.

“While the broader healthcare real estate sector is well positioned for stability coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect demand from behavioral health and addiction treatment tenants to be particularly high as their services only become more vital over the next several years,” said Horning. “23-00 Route 208’s central location between several major hospital systems and strong area demographics as well as a diverse and complementary tenant mix exemplifies the gold standard for these types of users. We were happy to work with ChoicePoint to find their new home and increase access to their important services throughout the local area.”

Made up of Darren Lizzack, MSRE, and Randy Horning, MSRE, Team Lizzack-Horning of NAI James E. Hanson is an expert brokerage team that specializes in healthcare, office and investment property transactions. Named to the 2019 and 2020 GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Healthcare Influencers List, Team Lizzack-Horning has also become one of New Jersey’s most successful healthcare brokerage teams. More than just transaction managers, Team Lizzack-Horning adopts a holistic and analytical approach to real estate and has created a deep network of trusted professionals to help clients navigate the increasingly complex nature of today’s transactions. Together, the team has successfully closed more than 70 deals over the past four years.

Since 2016, Team Lizzack-Horning has been the exclusive leasing team for 23-00 Route 208. Leveraging their deep experience in marketing and leasing of healthcare real estate, Team Lizzack-Horning has helped 2300 RT 208 LLC lease over 10,000 square feet at the building to a variety of tenants over the last five years.

About NAI James E. Hanson

Since 1955, NAI James E. Hanson has been a leading independent full-service brokerage commercial real estate and property management firm serving a diverse client list. NAI Hanson offers its clients strategic solutions and provides comprehensive value-added services such as office, industrial and retail brokerage, investment sales, land sales, management, government services and financing expertise.

NAI Hanson is also one of the original members of NAI Global, an international commercial real estate network with over 375 offices spanning the globe. For more information on NAI James E. Hanson, contact William C. Hanson, SIOR, at the company’s Teterboro office at 201-488-5800 or visit www.naihanson.com.

