Habitat Bergen ReStore Generation to Generation Helping Hands Across Bergen County by

Saturday, March 13 2021 @ 12:15 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

American Legion and Sunday Night Live Youth Group

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County are building desks for children who are attending school remotely. Desks 4 Homes, sponsored by the McInerny Jansen Family Foundation, Lakeland Bank, Inserra, NVE Bank, SUEZ and Staples, is providing children with a dedicated space that will ensure a more successful remote learning environment.

Habitat Bergen is donating 40 student desks to students who attend the Lowell Elementary School, Whittier Elementary School and Hawthorne Elementary School in Teaneck on Saturday, March 13, 2021 between 10 and 12 pm at the Habitat Bergen ReStore, located at 121 Carver Ave in Westwood.

“We are so delighted to help these children improve their learning environment,” said Teri Capparelli, Habitat Bergen ReStore Director. “This is a unique way for us, including volunteers and corporate partners, to literally pay it forward during the pandemic. Children need a dedicated space to ensure that they can be as academically prepared as possible.”

“Many children learning remotely do not have access to an appropriate learning environment,” said Roxanne Camejo, Vice President and Community Development Officer of Lakeland Bank and Board President of Habitat Bergen. “Thankfully, we have volunteers willing to build these simple desks that will have a profound positive impact on a child’s learning experience.”

The initiative began in December 2020. Various volunteer groups have come forward and participated in the making of these desks. Recently, Habitat Bergen partnered with the American Legion – Sunday Night Live Youth Group. This group of Bergen County students generously donated their time and talent to build simple desks that ultimately help a child remain focused while learning remotely at home during the pandemic.

The hard costs for building each desk is approximately $35—so help Habitat build more desks! Donations can be made at www.HabitatBergen.org.

Habitat Bergen was founded more than 26 years ago and has built 28 homes for hard working families throughout Bergen County. Habitat believes that access to safe, decent, and affordable housing helps families break the cycle of poverty. Habitat Bergen’s current building project is a three-bedroom, single family home in Westwood that will be made available to a qualified veteran family this year. The Desks 4 Homes initiative supports both local children in need of desks, while raising important funds to help the affiliate reach its mission of building decent homes for low- income families.

For more information about the Desks 4 Homes program contact Teri Capparelli at 201-446-9246 (mobile) or [email protected] or visit HabitatBergen.org.

