Neighbors Helping Neighbors Dinner Project Draws Businesses and Nonprofits Together by

Saturday, March 13 2021 @ 12:16 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

to Meet Escalating Food Insecurity in Englewood

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; March 11, 2021) -- Food insecurity rose dramatically in Bergen County, New Jersey, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County continued the work of the founder of World Central Kitchen, Chief Andres' (José Ramón Andrés Puerta), in Englewood and brought together nonprofit agencies and restaurants in the city to create the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Dinner Project to help residents experiencing food insecurity.

Photo caption:Kevin Gillespie, owner of Ma Dears Southern Cuisine Photo Credit: Dekyi Tsotsong

Advertisement