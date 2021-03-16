Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, March 16 2021 @ 06:55 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, March 16 2021 @ 06:55 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NY WATERWAY RIDERS CAN NOW REACH CUSTOMER SERVICE ON WHATSAPP

NY Waterway riders will be able to reach customer service on WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular communications platforms. Any rider using WhatsApp can message NY Waterway at 201-988-0012 with requests ranging from information on service changes to reporting lost property.

 

With more riders returning to work as the region reopens, NY Waterway wants to make it easy for riders to quickly get answers or resolve concerns. The new service launches today, Monday, March 15 at 7am.

“As more and more people come back to work, we want to meet riders where they are. This will be a quick, easy way for our NY Waterway riders to get an answer on everything from when the last ferry departs Midtown to whether a shuttle bus is running near their favorite restaurant,” said Armand Pohan, Chairman of NY Waterway.

How to Use the Service:

1.     DOWNLOAD WhatsApp online, in Apple’s App Store or on Google Play for Android.

2.     ADD NY Waterway, 201-988-0012, to your contact list

3.     MESSAGE NY Waterway on the app with any customer service requests

All requests on WhatsApp will be answered by a member of NY Waterway’s customer service team. The team will initially respond to WhatsApp inquiries between 7am and 11am, NY Waterway’s busiest window for customer service requests.

For urgent requests outside of that window, riders can call 1-800-53-FERRY to reach a live operator.

NY Waterway has been a longtime leader embracing technology, having launched the first-ever smartphone app for ferry customers to look up schedules and buy tickets back in 2012.
  NY WATERWAY RIDERS CAN NOW REACH CUSTOMER SERVICE ON WHATSAPP
