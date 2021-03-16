Learning While Earning - Apprenticeships Pay Off by

Monday, March 15 2021 @ 06:10 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, N.J. – As the region’s economy begins to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bergen Community College’s Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development offers jobseekers new apprenticeship opportunities in healthcare and manufacturing with pipelines to employment - and a paycheck while learning on-the-job skills.

Registered apprenticeships for both inexperienced workers looking to enter a field or skilled, displaced workers looking to retrain for a new career represent structured education and training programs that take place in the workplace and include formal on-the-job training and classroom-based, related technical instruction. An apprenticeship generally includes at least 2,000 hours of training and a recommended 144 hours of technical instruction. While enrolled, apprentices have the opportunity to earn college credits and industry credentials while drawing a paycheck as a full-time worker of a sponsoring employer. Apprentices learn their skills in a condensed timeframe as well, accelerating their complete transition to the workforce.

“An apprenticeship is not an internship, nor is it a short-term training program,” Bergen Executive Director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Christine Gillespie, Ed.D., said. “Apprenticeship programs are a wonderful opportunity that have no cost to the apprentice to earn and learn while employed full time in an in-demand career.”

Interested applicants can register for upcoming virtual information sessions offered on Bergen’s healthcare and manufacturing apprenticeships at https://ce.bergen.edu/career-placement-services-and-events/cd-900/. For additional information on apprenticeships, visit https://ce.bergen.edu/apprenticeship-opportunities/ or contact [email protected] or (201) 612-5300.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst.

Photo caption: Healthcare represents the No. 1 employment sector in Bergen County.

