THE AGNES LAUNCHES LEASING ON JERSEY CITY'S WEST SIDE

Monday, March 15 2021 @ 06:14 PM EDT

New Rental Building by Fields Grade and Blumberg & Freilich Equities

Delivers an Innovative Approach to the Resident Lifestyle Experience

JERSEY CITY, NJ, March 15, 2021 – The Agnes, a new collection of 145 thoughtfully-designed residences complemented by a full suite of amenities and culturally-infused programming, has launched it much-anticipated leasing program in Jersey City.

Developed by partners Fields Grade and Blumberg & Freilich Equities, the new design-driven, five-story building opened its rental program from an on-site leasing center with a fully furnished model residence.

The Agnes boasts a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes designed with the needs of today’s renter in mind. Monthly rents for the stylish new residences start at $1,480 with grand opening incentives that include up to four months free for a limited time. Immediate occupancy is available.

Found throughout the residences are designer features such as premium stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom kitchen cabinet colors, washer and dryer, built-in custom closets, built-in desks, and oak plank flooring. Selected floorplans include dens for additional living and entertaining space and the flexibility to utilize as a home office or for visiting guests. Residents can customize their contemporary living spaces with stunning paint colors chosen by the design team through a partnership with Backdrop.

“Jersey City’s west side is a rejuvenated neighborhood mixing long-time restaurants, bars and retail with a collection of new and trendy shops, cafés and more,” said Greg Russo, a principal with Fields Grade. “The Agnes enters this market with stylish residences and a thoughtful and innovative amenity package that will enhance the resident experience.”

With a strong focus on blending contemporary living spaces and design with personalized hospitality principles, the team of professionals behind The Agnes has created a boutique hotel experience that will set it apart in the marketplace. Under the creative direction of Fields Grade’s Dasha Faires, every detail from curated scents, sounds and touchpoints throughout the building to unique social spaces, custom programs and community collaboration have been implemented to meaningfully connect with residents.

The social heartbeat of The Agnes will be its more than 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities and sophisticated resident programs and services. Highlights include an outdoor pool and landscaped courtyard, club room, public and private workspaces, a relaxing lounge with a fireplace, state-of-the-art fitness center, communal kitchen, playroom, bike storage and dog run and dog wash. Creatives will find inspiration for their upcoming projects or just a great setting to enjoy some free time at the building’s HUSH artbook library. Street-level retail space will include a wellness-focused café called The Nell featuring local coffee roaster Afficianado Roasters.

The Agnes will also showcase a unique collaboration with contemporary artists, photographers, literary experts, designers, and others to create a deep connection between residents and Jersey City’s celebrated creative spirit. A visual preview can be found on the Fields Grade Instagram page. With The Agnes as its hub, Fields Grade has plans to concentrate on the arts and hopes to create skill development opportunities for community members.

Situated just west of Downtown Jersey City and near the banks of the Hackensack River, The Agnes is perfectly positioned to tap into the growing number of renters seeking an alternative to the congestion and density of urban centers, but still want a dynamic community close at hand. Some popular eateries found minutes away are Carmine’s Italian Deli, Ita Italian Kitchen, Orale, Bread and Salt, Harry’s Daughter, Maggie’s Farm, and many others. Shopping is close at hand with major retailers at the adjacent Hudson Mall, and local establishments such as Clearport, Another Man’s Treasure, Casa Mona, Iris Records and Zero Kids a quick walk away.

Other public amenities close by include the 273-acre Lincoln Park which features vast open space, twenty-one public tennis courts, three playgrounds, a dog run, nature walks, several sports fields, and Skyway Golf Course, a scenic 9-hole layout lined with colorful fescue, magnificent dunes and rolling fairways.

The Agnes is well connected to the vibrant dining, shopping and culture of downtown Jersey City and Manhattan via the Hudson Bergen Light Rail Station just a short walk away on West Side Avenue. Complimentary shuttle service will be provided to the Journal Square PATH Station, offering even greater access New York City. The building is also a quick drive to the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 440 and 1 and 9, allowing residents to reach all the business and highly popular recreation in northern New Jersey and the delights of the famed Jersey Shore.

The Agnes owes its blend of stylish living and creative inspiration to a team of professionals including interior designer Wherewithal and creative partners Studio Scissor, First Child, New World Group and Brandog. These firms collaborated with owners Fields Grade and Blumberg & Freilich Equities, Creative Director Dasha Faires and exclusive leasing agent The Marketing Directors to bring this unique vision to reality.

For more information on The Agnes and to schedule a private tour of the building’s model home and amenity spaces, please call 201-656-122 or visit www.theagnes001.com. The Agnes is located at 132 Yale Avenue (entrance at 155 Clarke Avenue), Jersey City, NJ 07304.

