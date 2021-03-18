Holy Week/Easter Schedule at West Side Presbyterian Church by

RIDGEWOOD—Worship at West Side Presbyterian Church will take place both in person and online during Holy Week and on Easter Sunday. Please note that registration is required for in-person worship, and seating is limited due to social distancing. Visit westside.org/lent to reserve your spot in the sanctuary.

Worship with us online at westside.org/livestream or youtube.com/c/westsidepres. Closed captioning is available on our website. A live chat is available on our YouTube channel.

March 28 - Palm Sunday

9:00 am Worship

April 1 - Maundy Thursday

7:30 pm Worship

April 2 - Good Friday

8:00 pm Service of Tenebrae

April 4 - Easter Sunday

8:00 am – Traditional Worship

10:00 am – Contemporary Worship

12:00 pm – Traditional Worship

Founded in 1912, West Side Presbyterian Church is a welcoming, inclusive church where people of all ages grow in faith, form lasting friendships and help our neighbors in need. For more information, or to worship with us online, visit www.westside.org.

