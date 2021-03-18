INCREASED WEEKDAY SERVICE: NY WATERWAY INCREASING WEEKDAY MIDDAY FREQUENCY by

Thursday, March 18 2021 @ 01:56 PM EDT

FROM WEEKHAWKEN AND HOBOKEN TO MIDTOWN

NY Waterway has announced it will increase the frequency of midday ferry service from both Port Imperial and Hoboken 14th Street to Midtown. Effective Monday, March 22, Ferries will run every 20 minutes between 10 AM and 4 PM, down from the current 30-minute headways. This also marks the restoration of all-day “direct service” from Port Imperial to Midtown.

The additional weekday service follows the recent expansion of weekend evening service.

NEW weekday service, effective March 22

Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 4 PM: Service between West 39th Street/Midtown and Port Imperial/Weehawken runs every 20 minutes.

Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 4 PM: Service between West 39th Street/Midtown and Hoboken 14th Street runs every 20 minutes.

REMINDER: Recent additional weekend service, effective February 26

Fridays: Service between West 39th Street/Midtown and Port Imperial/Weehawken extended 1 hour, with last ferries departing Midtown at 9:30pm for Port Imperial.

Saturdays: Service between Hoboken 14th Street, Port Imperial/Weehawken and West 39th Street/Midtown extended 2 hours, with last ferries departing Midtown at 9:40pm for Port Imperial and Hoboken.

Get updates at 1-800-53-FERRY, nywaterway.com, facebook.com/nywaterway or twitter.com/ridetheferry. NY Waterway customer service is now reachable on WhatsApp at 201-988-0012.

