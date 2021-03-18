RENTER DEMAND PROMPTS RELEASE OF SECOND PHASE AT THE ATWATER IN BERGEN COUNTY’S BOGOTA by

Thursday, March 18 2021 @ 02:00 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

New Section of Luxury Apartments Include Premium Locations Along the Hackensack River Waterfront

BOGOTA, NJ – Renters seeking spacious floor plans, resort-style amenities, extensive outdoor space, and an ultra-convenient location have leased more than 100 residences at The Atwater in Bogota, NJ, prompting PCD Development to release the luxury waterfront community’s second phase of homes to the public.

The new phase features 83 upscale apartments boasting some of the community’s most desirable views, with many homes overlooking the Hackensack River. Studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts are available in the new section, with monthly rents starting in the $2,000s with limited-time incentives of up to two months free on a 26-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.

“We knew this unique waterfront location was one of Bergen County’s hidden residential gems and felt there would be strong interest in a community here offering stylish residences with modern amenities,” said Jonathan Stein, founder and managing member of PCD Development. “The public response since our launch certainly bears that out, and we’re excited to now introduce the second phase of homes and start welcoming additional residents to The Atwater.”

In conjunction with the release of the upscale apartments, two new furnished model homes have been unveiled to fully demonstrate the luxury, location, and lifestyle available at The Atwater, according to The Marketing Directors, the community’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

Stylish apartments at The Atwater are loaded with designer interior features and appointments, including 9’ ceilings, luxury plank flooring, a smart lock system, full-size in-home washer and dryer, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops, and lavish baths with double vanities in most homes. A balcony or patio in every residence provides much sought-after private outdoor space.

Enhancing the resident experience at The Atwater is over 30,000 square feet of forward-thinking, resort-style amenities. Designed to provide renters a socially-infused lifestyle, professionally decorated indoor spaces radiate a chic and trendy feel, highlighted by the The Atwater Club which features a clubroom with billiards and a bar, resident lounge with a fireplace, 2,200 square-foot fitness center with a yoga studio, a game/arcade room, business center with co-working spaces, coffee bar, an Amazon package locker system and a children’s playroom.

PCD Development designed the amenities with responsible protocols and practices in place to elevate The Atwater for the new normal. The air handlers within the indoor amenity areas are all outfitted with ultra-violet sanitizers and the resident-only business center has Steelcase Brody “pods” with protective screening. What’s more, door handles and elevator buttons are wrapped with self-cleaning surface technology, and the community will use an app-based reservation system for use of the amenity spaces to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Slated to open this spring is an extensive offering of coveted outdoor recreational space that will include a heated pool and expansive sun deck, cabanas, BBQ grills, outdoor theater, lushly landscaped lawns, fire pits, and a riverfront walkway meandering along the Hackensack River. Upon completion, the community will also include other on-site conveniences such as retail services, indoor bike storage, dog wash station, and a public dog park.

“PCD Development has delivered a modern lifestyle community that checks all the boxes for today’s discerning renter,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “We expect the leasing activity to increase now that we have additional residences and locations to offer. And with spring right around the corner, the community’s expanse of outdoor amenities, open space, and scenic waterfront setting will be hard to resist.”

The Atwater’s location in the heart of Bergen County gives it a decisive advantage in the market. Though mostly laid back and residential, Bogota offers many local restaurants, bars, boutique shops and services, including Luka’s Italian Cuisine and Riviera Maya’s authentic Mexican fare. There’s casual nightlife at 101 Pub or Andy’s Corner Bar, while everyday conveniences and services can be found at the many grocers, bakeries and personal care salons located throughout the borough. Some of the best shopping in the country is located within a 10 minutes’ drive of the community, including major national retailers at the Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park Mall. The Shops at Riverside® offers a sophisticated mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Bloomingdales, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Morton’s Steakhouse, Houston’s, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Bogota is also ideally situated near a multitude of transportation options. Its southern edge is bordered by Interstate 80, delivering commuters to the George Washington Bridge in just under 10 minutes, and is easily connected to Routes 17, 4 and the New Jersey Turnpike. New Jersey Transit bus service is available via the 182 and 167 lines into the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Advertisement