The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 18 2021 @ 07:58 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 18 2021 @ 07:58 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Come Enjoy a Night Out as Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas Hosts Daou Wine Dinner, April 1

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, which specializes in small plates that put modern twists on Italian classics and fine wines from around the world, is inviting guests to attend its Daou Wine Dinner at its Clifton, NJ location on Thursday, April 1 at 7pm. https://spuntinowinebar.com/For this special event, head winemaker and owner Daniel Daou, will be conferenced in from California to join guests for an unforgettable dining experience. Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas will serve Daou’s rich world-class wines alongside a 5-course dining menu created by Executive Chef, Michel Desjardins.

The in-restaurant Daou Wine Dinner menu includes:

Foie Gras with grilled peach, crostini; Paired with Rosé

Squid Ink Campanelle with seafood ragout; Paired with Chardonnay

Seared Monkfish with white bean ragout; Paired with Sauvignon Blanc

Braised Veal Cheek with gorgonzola polenta; Paired with Red Blend, The Pessimist

Cheese Plate – in an orange compote; Paired with Cabernet Sauvignon

 

For those who wish to enjoy their meal at home, there is a virtual event ticket which includes access to the Zoom link with Daniel Daou’s live virtual conference, along with a 3 course to-go dinner, which includes:

Braised Veal Cheek with gorgonzola polenta

Squid Ink Campanelle with seafood ragout

Cheese Plate in an orange compote

Guests can also adda Bottle of Daou’s fine wine to take home:

Chardonnay

Red Blend, The Pessimist

Cabernet Sauvignon

Tickets for the in-restaurant Daou Wine Dinner are $75 per person and can be purchased by calling the restaurant at (973) 661-2435, while tickets for the virtual culinary experience are $32 per person, not including wine. Guests must pre-register using the EventBrite registration page. Guests will receive the Zoom link via email and can pick up their bottles in-restaurant after purchasing their ticket.
  Come Enjoy a Night Out as Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas Hosts Daou Wine Dinner, April 1
