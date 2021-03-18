Come Enjoy a Night Out as Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas Hosts Daou Wine Dinner, April 1 by

Thursday, March 18 2021 @ 02:02 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The in-restaurant Daou Wine Dinner menu includes:

Foie Gras with grilled peach, crostini; Paired with Rosé

Squid Ink Campanelle with seafood ragout; Paired with Chardonnay

Seared Monkfish with white bean ragout; Paired with Sauvignon Blanc

Braised Veal Cheek with gorgonzola polenta; Paired with Red Blend, The Pessimist

Cheese Plate – in an orange compote; Paired with Cabernet Sauvignon

For those who wish to enjoy their meal at home, there is a virtual event ticket which includes access to the Zoom link with Daniel Daou’s live virtual conference, along with a 3 course to-go dinner, which includes:

Braised Veal Cheek with gorgonzola polenta

Squid Ink Campanelle with seafood ragout

Cheese Plate in an orange compote

Guests can also adda Bottle of Daou’s fine wine to take home:

Chardonnay

Red Blend, The Pessimist

Cabernet Sauvignon

