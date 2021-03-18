Come Enjoy a Night Out as Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas Hosts Daou Wine Dinner, April 1
The in-restaurant Daou Wine Dinner menu includes:
Foie Gras with grilled peach, crostini; Paired with Rosé
Squid Ink Campanelle with seafood ragout; Paired with Chardonnay
Seared Monkfish with white bean ragout; Paired with Sauvignon Blanc
Braised Veal Cheek with gorgonzola polenta; Paired with Red Blend, The Pessimist
Cheese Plate – in an orange compote; Paired with Cabernet Sauvignon
For those who wish to enjoy their meal at home, there is a virtual event ticket which includes access to the Zoom link with Daniel Daou’s live virtual conference, along with a 3 course to-go dinner, which includes:
Braised Veal Cheek with gorgonzola polenta
Squid Ink Campanelle with seafood ragout
Cheese Plate in an orange compote
Guests can also adda Bottle of Daou’s fine wine to take home:
Chardonnay
Red Blend, The Pessimist
Cabernet SauvignonTickets for the in-restaurant Daou Wine Dinner are $75 per person and can be purchased by calling the restaurant at (973) 661-2435, while tickets for the virtual culinary experience are $32 per person, not including wine. Guests must pre-register using the EventBrite registration page. Guests will receive the Zoom link via email and can pick up their bottles in-restaurant after purchasing their ticket.
