Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Welcomes Six New Members to Board of Directors by

Thursday, March 18 2021 @ 04:58 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

New members will enhance board’s focus to find and create girl leaders in their communities and the world

Riverdale, N.J. – March 18, 2021 – Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey (GSNNJ), the preeminent leadership development organization for girls in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, announces six new members to its Board of Directors.

Comprised of inspiring business leaders from diverse backgrounds and industries, the GSNNJ Board of Directors helps to set the strategic vision for the organization as it works to carry out its mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Jill Andersen, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. is an accomplished attorney with extensive legal experience in both the private and public sectors. After graduating from Wake Forest University School of Law in 1999 and earning her Juris Doctorate, Andersen began her career in law at a firm in New York City before moving on to serve the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey as an Assistant United States Attorney. She has since served as counsel for some of New Jersey’s largest life sciences companies including Novartis, Celgene Corporation and Bristol-Meyers Squibb.

President of Rapunzel Creative Marketing Agency, Lynn Gregorski, is a creative leader, brand strategist and marketer with over 20 years’ experience in strategic and digital marketing. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in TV, Film and Radio from Syracuse University, Gregorski began her career as a Promotions Manager with CNBC. Since, she has held positions with various brands to build strategies and oversee the implementation of the brands in advertising, marketing materials, digital and sales tools.

Germaine Lacqua, VP, US Commercial Compliance at AbbVie, is an experienced biopharmaceutical executive who has gained a reputation for transformation and innovation throughout her 15+ year career. Lacqua has served in compliance operations and program management roles with some of the industry’s leading companies including, Andrx Labs, Mayne Pharma (USA), Inc., Forest Laboratories, and Allergan.

Nashira Layade, SVP, Chief Information Security Officer, Realogy Holdings Corp., has been a thought leader in Information Security, Data Privacy, and Risk Management for more than 20 years. She has extensive experience establishing and maintaining enterprise vision, strategy, and programs necessary to ensure the adequate protection of digital information assets and technologies. Layade holds a master’s from New York University – Polytechnic School of Engineering and has held positions at several Fortune 500 firms including Bloomberg LP, Citi, Prudential, and Time Warner, Inc.

Dr. Divina E. Lopez, Pediatric Specialist, combines her passion for medicine with her compassion for her community. After completing her residency training in pediatrics at Nassau University Medical Center, Dr. Lopez became a board-certified pediatrician and has served her community in several different roles, most recently as a field doctor for the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. She has been nominated twice for “NJ’s Favorite Kids’ Doctor” by New Jersey Family. Dr. Lopez has also started Dancing into Parenthood, a platform designed to answer the most frequently asked questions that new parents have, consisting of podcasts, videos, and a coaching program.

A recent honoree at the GSNNJ’s 40th Women of Achievement gala in 2020, Nikki Sumpter, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, Atlantic Health System, is a forward-thinking leader celebrated for inspiring positive change and engagement across large health care systems. Sumpter holds a master’s degree in human resources development from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration – Management from the University of North Carolina. Under her leadership, Atlantic Health System has been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” for more than a decade. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the New Jersey Morris-Sussex-Warren Workforce Development Board and Cornerstone Family Programs.

“Our board members play an active and vital role in the continued success of our organization and the girls and communities we serve,” said Betty Garger, President and Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “Our newest members demonstrate our commitment to providing girls with access to a diverse mix of leadership development opportunities to provide them with the skills and experiences they need to become leaders in their local and global communities. I’m grateful to our current and new board members for investing their time and talent to transform the lives of girls.”

Bette M. Simmons, Ed.D., Board Chair of GSNNJ added, “On behalf of the board, I want to extend a warm welcome to our new members. These leaders will provide guidance and a wealth of experience to help improve upon and fulfill the Girl Scouts’ mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place while helping us to create the next generation of women leaders.”

To learn more about the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Board of Directors, visit https://www.gsnnj.org/en/about-us/board-of-directors.html.

About Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey

Girl Scouts of the USA is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls across the country. With programs from coast-to-coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success in a safe, no-limits place designed for and by girls. The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a one-of-a-kind leadership development program that prepares girls for a lifetime of leadership while building courage, confidence, and character in girls to help make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves girls ages 5-18 in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, bringing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to over 24,000 girls and nearly 13,000 adult members. Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for every girl and her family. Through guidance from the council and volunteers, girls discover themselves, connect with others, and take action to create positive change in their own communities while building the skills they need to be leaders in their local and global communities.

To learn more about the GSNNJ or to volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsnnj.org and stay connected by following GSNNJ on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Advertisement