Fogo de Chão Coming Soon to White Plains

Monday, March 22 2021 @ 06:18 PM EDT

News & Views

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 10, 2021 -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn, is set to open its newest location – and first in Westchester County – on April 6 in White Plains.

Located at 235 Main Street, the new restaurant marks Fogo’s third in the New York metro area, joining its current footprint in Manhattan and Long Island. The restaurant, located in a historic city landmark, is designed with timeless architecture from the expansive main dining room to a stylish bar space with lounge seating and private dining rooms for all occasions.

Fogo de Chão specializes in the Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco, roasting high quality, simply seasoned cuts of meats over an open flame, each expertly butchered and carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Fogo’s seasonal Market Table welcomes guests to discover and enjoy fresh salads and soup, exotic fruits, vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. Those looking for a more casual, relaxed experience can order signature cocktails, award-winning South American wines and smaller, shareable plates in Bar Fogo.

Fogo is continuously focused on innovation and enhancing the guest experience, and the unique lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, group dining and now full-service catering menus in White Plains are no exception. New menu offerings such as premium dry-aged cuts, Wagyu New York Strip and all-day happy hour will be available to all guests, as well as contactless takeout and delivery options.

The White Plains team is led by General Manager and Head Gaucho Chef Jorge Almeida, who brings 10 years of experience with Fogo de Chão to his new position. Originally from Paraíba, Brazil, he learned the Gaucho way of life from his father which has been passed down through generations in his family. Almeida previously worked at Fogo’s Philadelphia and Manhattan locations.

“It’s our honor to introduce authentic South Brazilian culture to Westchester, and we welcome everyone to discover a new way of dining that only Fogo can offer,” said Almeida. “Following our success in Manhattan and Long Island, we are excited to bring our Brazilian traditions and culinary innovation to White Plains. We look forward to serving and being a part of the Westchester Community.”

With the opening of its first restaurant in White Plains, Fogo expects to bring an estimated 100 new jobs to Westchester County. Applicants for bar, hospitality and catering roles can visit fogo.com/careers or call 914-697-8600 for more information.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, all-day happy hour featuring signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 55 locations across the globe, including 43 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Four additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery.

For more information, visit Fogo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

