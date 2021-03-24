Incoming Vaccination Help Line Set to Open for Bergen County Vaccination Center by

Saturday, March 20 2021

Posted in News & Views

Residents 75+ can schedule vaccine appointments by calling (201)-967-4070 starting on March 19

Paramus, N.J. – Starting today, Bergen County residents age 75 years and older now have the option to schedule vaccination appointments at the Bergen County vaccination site, located at the Alternate Care Facility Annex on the campus of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, by phone thanks to a new incoming vaccination help line.

Earlier this month, the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center launched a call center to schedule remaining residents who pre-registered for the vaccine on the BergenCovidVaccine.com website in December and January. The call center team diligently processed those outstanding on the list and the operation will now transition to take incoming registration calls for Bergen County residents age 75 and older from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Leadership is listening,” said Deb Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. “Our seniors and those in our community struggling with the technology necessary to access our online registration needed help, and we heard them. Today’s launch of the next phase our community vaccination help line demonstrates our firm commitment to hearing what our community needs, and rising to create a solution assuring equitable access for all to be scheduled for their vaccine.”

“I understand the difficulty many residents have been experiencing trying to register for COVID-19 appointments across the state, especially those who struggle with technology,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “Now that we have processed our registration backlog, our call center staff now will be able to accommodate incoming call for residents 75 and older to directly schedule appointments. The number one goal of my administration is for Bergen County to reach herd immunity and as vaccine supply increases, we will work tirelessly to ensure that all who want a vaccine, can get one.”

“We want to make sure our most vulnerable populations, such as our seniors who may not have access to online services or technology, are able to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Steve Tanelli, Chair of the Bergen County Board of Commissioners. “As vaccine supply increases, we will work tirelessly to ensure all Bergen County residents have access to a vaccine as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

To schedule a vaccination appointment, residents 75 and older can call 201-967-4070. If no appointments are available, an agent will take the caller’s information and add them to a waitlist.

All other eligible Bergen County residents must visit www.BergenCovidVaccine.com to book a vaccination appointment.

