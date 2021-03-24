Longtime Supporters Generously Commit $2.5 Million by

Tuesday, March 23 2021 @ 03:30 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

to Benefit the Heart and Vascular Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center

The significant gift will establish a research database of patient information from Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories procedures, cardiac intensive care units, vascular procedures, neuro-interventional procedures, structural heart disease procedures and electrophysiology procedures to research the best methods to treat cardiovascular patients based on real-time and real-world clinical data. This data leads to a learning health care system, benefitting patients undergoing cardiac-related treatment.

“My family and I have been on the receiving end of such outstanding medical care provided at Hackensack University Medical Center over the course of decades,” said Muscarelle. “After undergoing my own cardiac experience, I more fully understand the complexity of cardiovascular disease and was compelled to make this donation to support cardiovascular physicians and patients.”



Muscarelle is the chairman of Jos. L. Muscarelle, Inc. based in Maywood, NJ, one of the largest full-service real estate developers and builders in the state. With 90 years of history, the Muscarelle companies have developed, owned and managed many projects in the local region, including hotels, office, industrial and multifamily properties.



The Muscarelle family has a long history with Hackensack University Medical Center. Muscarelle’s father served on the board of what was then Hackensack Hospital. His mother volunteered for many years and was a fixture at the auxiliary-operated Corner Shop. Just before retiring, Muscarelle began volunteering at the medical center by assisting staff with surgery admissions and helping outside the operating rooms, devoting hundreds of hours in more than 15 years of service. He has also served as a longstanding member of the advisory board to the Heart and Vascular Hospital.



“Throughout the years, Joe and Sharon have been mindful of our shared responsibility to our patients, their families and the communities we serve,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are beyond grateful for Joe’s hundreds of hours of service and this incredible gift. Joe, Sharon and the Muscarelle family leave a proud legacy of service to our medical center that continues to grow and thrive from the support given by outstanding individuals like them.”

The Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at the Heart and Vascular Hospital have undergone a comprehensive renovation that is now nearing completion. The renovation has created a state-of-the-art facility that includes two hybrid operating rooms, a completely redesigned pre-procedure and recovery area, family waiting space and a radial lounge. The Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories area also now includes a total of 10 procedure rooms to care for patients requiring neurovascular, vascular, cardiac, electrophysiology and structural heart procedures, which accounts for approximately 10,000 patients per year. In recognition of the Muscarelle family’s leadership and generous commitment, Hackensack University Medical Center has dedicated and named this comprehensive facility as The Muscarelle Family Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories.

“We are honored to receive this most generous gift in support of our physicians and patients at the Heart and Vascular Hospital,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center, executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. “The recent renovation of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories will enable our physicians to provide even more advanced care to our patients in a state-of-the-art setting. We are truly grateful for Joe, Sharon and their family’s dedication to our medical center over many years and know that their generosity will have an incredible impact on the advancement of health care for our patients.”

For more information about the Heart and Vascular Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, please contact William T. Evans, executive director, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, at 551-997-3706 or [email protected] To support the Heart and Vascular Hospital, please click here.



