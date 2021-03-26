Ryan Sanzari Named President of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises by

David Sanzari will continue to direct firm’s long-term strategy as CEO

Hackensack, N.J. (March 22, 2021)- Alfred Sanzari Enterprises (ASE), a preeminent family-owned and operated commercial and residential real estate firm, announces Ryan Sanzari has been promoted to President.

In his new role, Ryan will be responsible for overseeing Alfred Sanzari Enterprises’ construction, leasing, property management, and accounting departments while ensuring the firm’s operational efficiencies. David Sanzari, who was appointed President in 1988 and became President and CEO in 1998, will continue to direct the long-term strategy of the organization as Chief Executive Officer.

Since being appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2016, Ryan has helped guide the sustained growth of ASE, spearheading a number of innovative initiatives, technologies and strategies to enhance and streamline the firm’s operations as well as its portfolio, particularly on the residential and hospitality fronts. As the company looks toward the future, Ryan will bring his expertise, vision and strong leadership to the role of President, upholding Alfred Sanzari Enterprises’ 75-plus-year legacy while continually evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s tenants and residents.

“Ryan has played an integral role in our firm’s success over the past several years, demonstrating outstanding leadership on a number of fronts to enhance our portfolio, modernize our operations and consistently put our employees and tenants first,” said David Sanzari, CEO of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. “Throughout his time with the company, Ryan has steadfastly charted a clear vision for the future of our firm while never losing sight of the foundational ideals that have stood at the root of our success for the last 75 years. It is with great pride that I am naming him as my successor as President and I look forward to watching him lead the organization into the future.”

A testament to the forward-thinking perspective he brings to the company, Ryan recently initiated and oversaw a sweeping upgrade of the organization's technology infrastructure, substantially improving operating and financial efficiencies, while enabling a more collaborative workflow enterprise wide. Additionally, Ryan significantly revamped ASE’s internal capabilities, placed a renewed focus on recruiting and retaining the industry’s top talent, and has successfully created the strongest property management division in the firm’s history. Ryan has also been integral in the ongoing transformation of the company’s multifamily portfolio, where he helped oversee the 1031 exchange that enabled the firm to acquire Zephyr Ridge in 2019, a 24-unit luxury multifamily property located in Cedar Grove, N.J. He also worked closely on the acquisition of Greenway Village in 2016, a 49-unit apartment complex in Metuchen, N.J.

“I am incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside my father over the course of my career, during which I have gained invaluable insights from him as a mentor, leader, and businessman,” said Ryan Sanzari, President of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. “I am deeply honored and humbled to build upon the examples of my father and grandfather and am thankful to our dedicated team of employees who have been instrumental in our continued success and always go above and beyond to provide the best possible experiences for our tenants.”

Maintaining a steadfast focus on the company’s complete life-cycle ownership of their assets, Ryan is committed to continually upgrading and adapting every property to the needs of modern tenants. Ryan recently directed the visionary multi-million-dollar capital improvement plan that transformed the firm’s iconic 50-acre Glenpointe campus in Teaneck. Under Ryan’s leadership, ASE redesigned breakout areas and revamped the property’s outdoor area, The Green, transforming it into a multi-purpose outdoor amenity space complete with new stonework, seating areas and greenery, surrounding the campus’ iconic fountain.

Further enhancing the company’s flagship asset, Ryan also played an instrumental role in the construction of a dual-branded Hampton Inn & Suites and Homewood Suites hotel in Teaneck, N.J., Alfred Sanzari Enterprises’ most substantial development project in 30 years. Thinking outside of the box, Ryan worked closely with the design and construction teams to create a dual-branded hotel that is unmatched in the market. Incorporating two hotels into one building and using the most modern construction techniques, ASE maximized the lot size while increasing the number and size of the amenity spaces. With floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a strikingly modern design, the hotel has become a landmark of Teaneck.

Under Ryan’s leadership, ASE has been agile and decisive in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of the firm’s employees, tenants and residents while also giving back to the local community. During the pandemic, Ryan recognized a variety of ways the organization could help the local community. The firm donated 2,750 stays at its Hampton Inn & Suites hotel to the selfless healthcare workers fighting COVID-19, hosted the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at the parking lot outside its Medical Arts Building as they sanitized personal vehicles of 50+ Hackensack Meridian Health employees, and is continually monitoring for other ways to give back to the community during these challenging times. The firm also worked with the Alfred N. Sanzari (ANS) Family Foundation to donate $20,000 to the Hackensack Public School District to assist in supplying iPads for elementary school students to facilitate virtual learning. Additionally, Ryan is committed to ensuring Alfred Sanzari Enterprises continues to work with the ANS Family Foundation on future initiatives to help give back to the community.

Ryan’s hard work has also garnered numerous accolades for Alfred Sanzari Enterprises including a spot on the 2020 NJBIZ “Best Places to Work” list and the Fairleigh Dickinson University Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship’s New Jersey Family Business of the Year Award. Building on these recognitions, Ryan was named to NJBIZ’s Forty Under 40 List and along with his father was recognized as one the most powerful real estate executives in the state earning a spot on NJBIZ’s Real Estate Power 50 List this past year.

About Alfred Sanzari Enterprises

Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is a preeminent family-owned and operated commercial and residential real estate firm with over seven decades of multi-generational development and management experience. Rooted in integrity and driven by innovation, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is committed to responsible, modern development that enhances the communities in which they work. Alfred Sanzari Enterprises’ ownership structure and investment strategy allows unique flexibility in sourcing new projects while strengthening their ownership legacy of existing assets. Additional information on Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is available online at www.sanzari.com.

