BERGEN COUNTY ANNOUNCES APRIL DRIVE-THRU COVID TESTING DATES by

Saturday, March 27 2021 @ 02:24 PM EDT

(Paramus, N.J.) – The County of Bergen in collaboration with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center announce April 2021 dates for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Bergen Community College, 400 Paramus Rd, Paramus, N.J. The program offers COVID-19 Nasopharyngeal Diagnostic PCR tests providing results in 48 hours tests on the following days below for the month of April:

Date and Time

Monday, March 29

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

*All dates weather permitting

Testing is available to all county residents at no out-of-pocket cost, regardless of health insurance status. Residents must schedule their test through an online portal which can be reached at www.BergenCOVIDTesting.com. Please note residents must bring their mobile device for check-in. Identification is necessary so please bring ANY ONE OF THE FOLLOWING: your driver’s license/ID card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. If you have health insurance, please bring your identification card as well.

