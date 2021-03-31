LUXURY LIVING AT THE ATWATER IS A FAMILY AFFAIR FOR FORMER WEST HARLEM RENTERS by

Wednesday, March 31 2021 @ 05:32 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

BOGOTA, NJ– The opportunity to work remotely full-time opened the door for John Perez to look for a better lifestyle for his family. John had been living with his 7-year-old daughter, Allison, and girlfriend, Amanda, in West Harlem, New York when a switch in employment no longer required him to commute for work. He immediately began researching options to escape the crowds of New York City and trade in his smaller apartment for a larger home.

“I landed a new job which allows me to permanently work remotely, so I set out to find a home with more space in a less congested area,” he said.

Mr. Perez cast a wide net in his search, considering rentals in Westchester, upper Manhattan and Hudson County, NJ, but the ability to stay close to his family in New York City made Bergen County a preferred choice. That’s where he found The Atwater, a collection of 421 luxury apartments located along the Hackensack River in the Bergen County, NJ Borough of Bogota.

“I was strongly considering an apartment building in Jersey City, but ultimately chose The Atwater because it was closer to Harlem and my family,” Mr. Perez said. “It also provided the additional space I was looking for, and the world-class amenities, including the pool and outdoor space, really sold me.”

Finding a bigger, better home for his daughter and girlfriend was a huge priority for Mr. Perez. He was beyond thrilled when two of his sisters decided to follow in his footsteps and make the move to The Atwater.

“Aside from how well the building was designed and decorated, another big deciding factor was availability,” Mr. Perez delightfully said. “I come from a very tight-knit family and it just happened that my lease, as well as two of sisters’ leases were up at the same time. We always joked around about how fun it would be to live in the same building again and that became a reality here. We were all able to find an apartment that worked for us here at The Atwater. I honestly cannot wait to have my daughter and nieces growing up in the same building. We’re incredibly grateful for the efforts of the leasing staff who made this possible.”

John’s sister, Vanessa Paulino, toured The Atwater with him when he first visited the property. At first, she and husband Shaughn Lopes weren’t looking for a new apartment for their family, which includes daughter Gabriella. However, fate intervened, and they found the perfect home at The Atwater.

“The Atwater had everything we wanted, but we still had a lease in our Bronx apartment so we didn’t think we would be able to get into this building,” Paulino said. We wanted to be close to family after not being able to be around each other for a while. It made us appreciate the importance of family and a support system, especially when raising a toddler. It has been difficult for our daughter because we both work from home, so she doesn’t get to leave the apartment much. We hope to have her take walks into the lounge area, enjoy the pool with the family and celebrate together.”

For another sister, Adriana Jimenez, the opportunity to live near family made The Atwater the perfect place to spread out on her own and spend precious time with loved ones who have been sorely missed during the COVID pandemic.

“A factor that greatly influenced my decision to be at the Atwater alongside my family is that I wanted my own apartment,” said Jimenez. “Being my first time living on my own, it was very important for me to have my support system nearby, and the closer the better. In the beginning of COVID our family went 3 months without being around one another; we only saw each other via FaceTime and this was very different and difficult for us. I’m looking forward to enjoying the game rooms with my nieces and nephews, the pool because I love to soak in the sun and the event rooms to commemorate special occasions to come.”

Stylish apartments at The Atwater are loaded with designer features and appointments, including 9’ ceilings, luxury plank flooring, a smart lock system, full-size in-home washer and dryer, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops, and lavish baths with double vanities in most homes. A balcony or patio in every residence provides much sought-after private outdoor space. Monthly rents start in the $2,000s with limited-time incentives of up to two months free on a 26-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.

Residents also enjoy over 30,000 sq. ft. of thoughtfully-designed amenities highlighted by The Atwater Club which features a clubroom with billiards and a bar, resident lounge with a fireplace, 2,200 square-foot fitness center with a yoga studio, a game/arcade room, business center with co-working spaces, coffee bar, an Amazon package locker system and a children’s playroom.

PCD Development designed the amenities with responsible protocols and practices in place to elevate The Atwater for the new normal. The air handlers within the indoor amenity areas are all outfitted with ultra-violet sanitizers and the resident-only business center has Steelcase Brody “pods” with protective screening. What’s more, door handles and elevator buttons are wrapped with self-cleaning surface technology, and the community will use an app-based reservation system for use of the amenity spaces to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Slated to open this spring is an extensive offering of coveted outdoor recreational space that will include a heated pool and expansive sun deck, cabanas, BBQ grills, outdoor theater, lushly landscaped lawns, fire pits, and a riverfront walkway meandering along the Hackensack River. Upon completion, the community will also include other on-site conveniences such as retail services, indoor bike storage, dog wash station, and a public dog park.

The Atwater’s location in the heart of Bergen County gives it a decisive advantage in the market. Though mostly laid back and residential, Bogota offers many local restaurants, bars, boutique shops and services, including Luka’s Italian Cuisine and Riviera Maya’s authentic Mexican fare. There’s casual nightlife at 101 Pub or Andy’s Corner Bar, while everyday conveniences and services can be found at the many grocers, bakeries and personal care salons located throughout the borough. Some of the best shopping in the country is located within a 10 minutes’ drive of the community, including major national retailers at the Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park Mall. The Shops at Riverside® offers a sophisticated mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Bloomingdales, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Morton’s Steakhouse, Houston’s, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Bogota is also ideally situated near a multitude of transportation options. Its southern edge is bordered by Interstate 80, delivering commuters to the George Washington Bridge in just under 10 minutes, and is easily connected to Routes 17, 4 and the New Jersey Turnpike. New Jersey Transit bus service is available from the site via the 182 and 167 lines into the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal.

