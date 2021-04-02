Glenpointe Welcomes Long-Time New York City-Based Company to its Iconic Northern New Jersey Campus by

Based in NYC for over 50 years, auction company finds new home in Bergen County

Teaneck, N.J. (March 30, 2021)- Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, a preeminent family-owned and operated commercial and residential real estate firm, announces that Cherrystone Auctions Inc. has leased 2,569 square feet of office space at its iconic northern New Jersey corporate campus, Glenpointe, located at 300/400/500 Frank W. Burr Boulevard in Teaneck, N.J. Newmark’s Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson represented Alfred Sanzari Enterprises and Cherrystone Auctions Inc. in the transaction.

Previously located just blocks from Central Park, Cherrystone Auctions is the global leader in philatelic auctions, bringing over $30 million worth of stamps and postal history to market yearly. Its frequently held public auctions feature the widest selection of philatelic material in the world and attract buyers from across the globe. Although Cherrystone Auctions was based in New York City for over 50 years, the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire for a more convenient headquarters inspired the company to relocate to New Jersey.

Located just 12 miles from Midtown Manhattan, Glenpointe’s 670,000 square feet of highly adaptable Class-A office space provided the ideal new home for Cherrystone Auctions’ executive and administrative offices. With the 26,000-square-foot Glenpointe Fitness Center, 700 hotel rooms across three on-site hotels, casual and fine dining options, an on-site full service Starbucks, abundant covered parking and 24/7 security, Cherrystone Auctions’ leadership recognized that Glenpointe would provide an unmatched experience for its employees.

As the company also hopes to host live and virtual auctions out of their new space, they prioritized accessibility in their office search. Glenpointe’s proximity to all local airports and major thoroughfares including the Garden State Parkway, Palisades Interstate Parkway and Routes 4 and 46 coupled with the hotel rooms in the attached Marriott at Glenpointe and the adjacent dual-branded Hampton Inn & Suites and Homewood Suites at Glenpointe provide unparalleled accessibility to philatelists from across the world hoping to bid on rare and valuable stamps in person.

“Since its construction in the 1980s, we have continually sought to reinvent our Glenpointe campus to meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses and their employees,” said Carolina Gutierrez, Manager, Leasing and Marketing at Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. “With the continued challenges in bringing employees back to New York City, Glenpointe’s location just miles from Manhattan coupled with our focus on elevating the corporate experience has created an unmatched office experience for companies of all sizes. We welcome Cherrystone Auctions to Glenpointe and look forward to building our relationship with their team as they experience all that Glenpointe has to offer.”

"After over 50 years in Midtown Manhattan, we realized that a northern New Jersey location such as Glenpointe, would actually give us greater access to our clients. Easily reached from virtually anywhere in the Tri-State Area, its close proximity to area airports and several on-site hotel options really made Glenpointe the ideal choice for our business,” added Josh Buchsbayew, Vice President at Cherrystone Auctions.

Recently undergoing a robust, campus-wide capital improvement strategy, Glenpointe’s extensive renovations include redesigned breakout areas, upgraded lighting throughout common areas and a revamped outdoor area, The Green, transforming it into a 22,000 sf multi-purpose outdoor amenity space complete with new stonework, seating areas and greenery, surrounding the campus’ iconic fountain.

Further enhancing the tenant experience is Glenpointe’s partnership with Better Spaces, a robust tenant engagement service that operates via The Pointe, an on-site community lounge, as well as virtually through the Better Spaces app, to offer tenants 40 programs and classes per week.

With 670,000 square feet of highly flexible and adaptable Class-A office space and a robust package of on-site amenity offerings located six miles from New York City, the possibilities for business growth at Glenpointe are endless. Spaces are available starting at 1,600 square feet up to 180,000 square feet.

About Glenpointe

Developed, owned, and managed by Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, Glenpointe is the tri-state area’s preeminent work-play-stay corporate campus located six miles from New York City in Teaneck, N.J. Spanning 50 acres, the iconic campus comprises 670,000 square feet of highly adaptable Class-A office space, the 26,000-square-foot Glenpointe Fitness Center, 700 hotel rooms across three on-site hotels, casual and fine dining options, an on-site full service Starbucks, abundant covered parking and 24/7 security. Located just 12 miles from Midtown Manhattan, Glenpointe features direct service to New York City via on-site public transit options, direct access to Interstates 80 & 95, proximity to all local airports and other major thoroughfares including the Garden State Parkway, Palisades Interstate Parkway and Routes 4 and 46.

With highly flexible and customizable floor plans to easily accommodate a wide range of tenant uses and sizes, Glenpointe fosters an unparalleled business community through its rich on-site amenity offerings, expert on-site property management services and robust app-based tenant engagement program and on-site community lounge, The Pointe. To learn more about Glenpointe, visit glenpointeoffice.com.

About Alfred Sanzari Enterprises

Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is a preeminent family-owned and operated commercial and residential real estate firm with over seven decades of multi-generational development and management experience. Rooted in integrity and driven by innovation, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is committed to responsible, modern development that enhances the communities in which they work. Alfred Sanzari Enterprises’ ownership structure and investment strategy allows unique flexibility in sourcing new projects while strengthening their ownership legacy of existing assets. Additional information on Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is available online at www.sanzari.com.

