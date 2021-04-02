DAN BLACK LEADS MARCH FOR BABIES: A MOTHER OF A MOVEMENT™ TO ACHIEVE HEALTH EQUITY FOR ALL MOMS AND BABIES by

Dan Black, Global Recruiting Leader at EY, to lead Greater New York and New Jersey 2021 Campaign

NEW YORK, N.Y., April 1st, 2021 – As our nation grapples with an urgent maternal and infant health crisis that’s been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dan Black, Global Recruiting Leader at EY is rallying the community to support families through March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement™! As this year’s March of Babies Chair, Dan will help raise awareness and critical funds for March of Dimes, as well as lead the local movement to make America a more equitable place and ensure that every mom and baby is healthy.

Even before the global pandemic hit, one woman died every 12 hours from pregnancy-related causes, and 1 in 10 babies is born too soon each year. Additionally, more than 50,000 women experience life-threatening complications as a result of pregnancy and childbirth. Chronic inequities and unequal access to quality health care have a negative impact on these rates. They’re among the factors that contribute to the reality that women of color are up to 51 percent more likely to deliver preterm in New York and 48 percent more likely in New Jersey.

Dan Black is asking local businesses and community leaders to join him to support March for Babies.

“The number of babies born preterm here in New York and New Jersey, and nationwide is staggering,” Black says. “By joining in this movement, you’re taking action and ensuring March of Dimes can continue the vital research, programs and advocacy that allow moms and babies to get the best possible start.”

The March for Babies community raises critical funds and awareness to fight for healthy moms and strong babies. While the fundraiser was virtualized in 2020, the shift was actually a natural evolution to transform the event into something bigger. In New York and New Jersey, this movement is for everyone who wants to do more for families—and not just today, but every day. The March for Babies virtual event is taking place on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 10 a.m., and will be hosted by Natalie Pasquarella, Anchor, NBC 4 New York

March for Babies is sponsored locally by Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; ViacomCBS; Lakeland Bank; PSEG; PSEG Long Island; GEICO; Hackensack Meridian Health and EY. Media partners are KJOY 98.3 FM, 103.1 MAX FM, 94.3 The Shark, WALK 97.5, WHLI 1100, WHUD, The Peak, K104 and WBPM.

For more information on March for Babies, including how to sign up, start a team, fundraise and celebrate, download the March for Babies app or visit marchforbabies.org.

ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every mom and baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we’re there for every family—those who had first-hand hardships, those celebrating their health and those just trying to start their families. For more information go to marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org, and visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

