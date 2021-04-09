PARK RIDGE LUXURY RENTAL COMMUNITY, THE JAMES, TO LAUNCH LEASING THIS SPRING by

Modern Rental Living Coming Soon to Downtown Location

Amidst Shops, Restaurants and Train Access

PARK RIDGE, NJ – The James, a brand-new community of modern luxury rental residences in the desirable Bergen County borough of Park Ridge, will launch leasing efforts as early as this spring for immediate occupancy, developer Claremont Development announced today.

Located at 87 Madison Avenue, just steps from the Park Ridge train station and a variety of charming shops, restaurants and local businesses, The James will deliver a modern collection of 240 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences designed for today’s sophisticated suburban renter. The five-story building will include more than 17,600 square feet of street-level retail space and an abundant menu of indoor and outdoor lifestyle amenities to create an all-inclusive lifestyle destination, unique to the area. Renters will be ideally situated to enjoy fresh air, green parks, and tree-lined suburban streets, as well as the best aspects of transit-friendly downtown living.

The James will be offering limited-time grand opening specials to early renters when it officially opens. To be among the first to take advantage of this enhanced value opportunity, prospective renters can join The James’ VIP waitlist by visiting www.TheJamesParkRidge.com.

“We are thrilled to be counting down the days until we can officially welcome our first residents to The James,” said Richard Sciaretta, Managing Partner of Claremont Development. “The James has the potential to positively impact Park Ridge in a major way by delivering a luxury rental lifestyle to hundreds of residents in a transit-friendly location and by creating a focal point for the community’s walkable downtown. Our growing waitlist shows that there is a lot of pent-up demand in the market for a luxury community of this caliber that is tailor made for its location, and we are expecting a strong initial response from renters.”

Residences at The James will offer larger than average living spaces, open floor plans, and stylish interior finishes. Each home will include 9’ ceilings, luxury plank flooring and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, quartz countertops, espresso cabinetry and a full-height tiled backsplash. Baths will feature details such as gray tiled floors, quartz countertops and full-height tiled wet walls. All homes will also include complimentary window treatments, and in-unit washer & dryer. Features such as private outdoor balconies and terraces and spacious den layouts will be available in select residences.

The James will truly stand out for its impressive amenity offering, designed to enhance residents’ day-to-day enjoyment of the community and extend their living space beyond the four walls of their apartment. Residents will have access to a lobby lounge with fireplace, a coffee bar, clubroom with billiards and shuffleboard, tasting room with catering kitchen, co-working spaces with private offices, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a yoga studio. Outside, they can spread out across multiple gathering areas, including an outdoor swimming pool, BBQ & outdoor dining areas, firepits, television & lounge areas, and a turf lawn. Other services and amenities include a pet spa, Butterfly video intercom system, covered on-site parking, 24/7 on-site maintenance, and bicycle and resident storage.

The amenity collection was curated with a live/work/play lifestyle in mind. It will provide residents with extra conveniences, more relaxation spaces, the ability to stay fit, and multiple work from home options. Street-level retail and a public plaza will give residents access to additional community conveniences just outside their front door.

The James marries the best qualities of urban and suburban living in a location that is celebrated for its beautiful homes, lush greenery and tranquil ambience, as well as its dynamic town center. Manhattan is easily accessible via NJ TRANSIT rail service on the Pascack Valley line. Coach USA also offers daily commuter bus service to and from the Port Authority. For drivers, entrances to the Garden State Parkway and Palisades Parkway are nearby and the George Washington Bridge is a little less than 20 miles away.

Downtown Park Ridge meanders through the thoroughfares of Kinderkamack Road and Park Avenue as well as quieter, pedestrian-focused lanes such as Hawthorne Avenue. Small town charm emanates from its community diner, local juice bar, cake bakery, fitness studios and cycle shop that doubles as an espresso bar. Its restaurant scene is varied and robust, with cuisines ranging from steakhouse classics to Italian specialties, authentic Greek food, and Irish pub fare. It is also home to national brands such as Starbucks.

Students in Park Ridge are served by the highly regarded Park Ridge school district, which gets a ranking of “A” from the data analysis website Niche.com and a ranking of “A+” in the category of academics. Numerous parks, lakefront walking paths, farm stands, golf courses, dog parks, hiking trails and other outdoor pursuits are just a short drive away in Park Ridge and neighboring towns.

For more information, visit www.TheJamesParkRidge.com.

About Claremont Development

