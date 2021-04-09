Five Star Amenities Spring to Life at Hoboken’s Luxe Rental 7 Seventy House by

Hoboken, NJ -- m7 Seventy House in Hoboken is buzzing with activity as its world-class amenities have sprung to life. Perfectly tucked in the shadows of the historic Palisades Cliffs, the upscale collection of 424 rental homes has an energetic vibe unlike any other in the Hudson County market that’s created by a perfect mix of private in-building amenities and a public park and open space right outside its doors.

At home, residents of 7 Seventy House have access to a complete package of social and recreational opportunities spread across multiple floors to eliminate congestion – a definite advantage in today’s socially distance environment. Highlighting the outdoor amenity package is a penthouse pool and expansive rooftop terrace with lounge seating, BBQ stations, bocce ball court, fire pits and incredible New York City views. There’s also separate East and West outdoor gardens to provide renters even more space to take in natural tranquility and calmness. A well-equipped conference room, perfect for work at home tasks, has an outdoor lounge with firepit all its own.

The outdoor enjoyment does not end there. Welcoming residents to 7 Seventy House is the expansive two-acre 7th and Jackson Park, built and donated to the City of Hoboken by developer Bijou Properties and its partner Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. The public park boasts a children’s playground, a one-acre green space designed for active and passive recreation uses, a 6,835 square-foot community gymnasium and a one-acre public plaza with step seating and tilted lawn panel, play sculpture and a large plaza to accommodate vendors and seasonal markets.

“Warmer weather has arrived, and residents can feel the vibrant aura of 7 Seventy House before even reaching their door,” says Larry Bijou, Managing Partner of Bijou Properties. “The 7th and Jackson Park has become a bustling social and recreational hub filled with children playing, outdoor fitness classes and residents simply relaxing. Once home, one of the area’s most comprehensive amenity offerings provides a lifestyle reminiscent of a resort hotel with five-star amenities and planned activities such as rooftop yoga, virtual cooking classes and more happening weekly.”

Complimenting the outdoor spaces at 7 Seventy House is a myriad of desired indoor amenities, including a state-of-the-art multi-level gym, playroom, game room, indoor bike storage, on-site dog park, dog grooming room and alcove with co-working lounge and coffee station. 7 Seventy House also offers a 24-hour attended lobby, Hello Alfred concierge service and covered parking.

7 Seventy House features a collection of oversized studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Residences boast open floor plans with red oak engineered wood floors and expansive windows that bathe the homes in natural light. Kitchens boast Quartz countertops, white ceramic tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, and a premium GE stainless-steel appliance package, with in residence Bosch washer and dryers. Luxury baths are outfitted with grey mineral stone tile and Moen & Kohler fixtures. A selection of homes includes private outdoor balconies and terraces up to 800 square feet.

Monthly rents start from the $2,300s, with incentives that include up to three months free rent.

7 Seventy House is just steps from Hoboken’s 9th Street Light Rail Station on Hoboken’s western edge, providing a quick trip throughout New Jersey’s Hudson River “Gold Coast.” Services include Hoboken’s PATH and New Jersey Transit and Ferry terminals that travel to Manhattan. Closer to home, there’s a wide range of services and cultural attractions available in the Monroe Center, the premier arts and business community in Hoboken, which boasts artist studios, children’s activities, fitness facilities, eateries and much more.

The building itself includes ground-floor retail space home to services that include the Mile Square Early Learning Center, a provider of pre-k 3 and 4 education for students in the City of Hoboken public school district and Prime Time Cleaners-2, a locally-owned dry cleaner.

For more information, please visit the building’s website at www.7SeventyHouse.com or call 201-795-0770.

About Bijou Properties

Founded in 1999 in Hoboken, N.J., Bijou Properties is an award-winning owner, operator, and developer of the highest quality green development along the Hudson waterfront. A recognized leader in sustainable development, Bijou Properties created New Jersey’s first LEED gold residential high-rise, first LEED platinum mid-rise, and first Passive House multi-family building. A developer that prides itself on building livable neighborhoods, projects have included new parks and pedestrian plazas, a public gymnasium, charter school, non-profit theater space, and unique commercial tenants including a rock-climbing gym, independent bookstore and culinary studio.

About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

