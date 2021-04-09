NY WATERWAY EXTENDS WEEKEND HOURS AND LAUNCHES NEW WEEKEND SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE by

Thursday, April 08 2021 @ 07:08 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Beginning Friday, April 9, NY Waterway is extending weekend hours to and from Midtown, as well as adding new shuttle bus service in Manhattan. Ferries will run an hour earlier on weekend mornings and an hour later on weekend evenings, giving riders more transportation options as businesses, restaurants and theaters reopen across the region.

In addition, new shuttle bus service will run on weekends to connect riders from the Midtown ferry terminal to Chelsea and Greenwich Village along a new loop south to West 9th Street and back to the terminal.

NEW weekend service, effective Friday, April 9:

Friday Nights: Ferries will run an hour later between West 39th Street/Midtown and Port Imperial/Weehawken, with last ferries departing at 10:30pm.

Saturday and Sunday Mornings: Ferries will run an hour earlier from both Port Imperial/Weehawken and Hoboken 14th Street to West 39th Street/Midtown, with first ferries departing Port Imperial at 10am and Hoboken at 10:20am.

Saturday Nights: Ferries will run an hour later from West 39th Street/Midtown to both Port Imperial/Weehawken and Hoboken 14th Street, with last ferries departing for Port Imperial at 10:20pm and Hoboken at 10:30pm.

Sunday Nights: Ferries will run an hour later from West 39th Street/Midtown to both Port Imperial/Weehawken and Hoboken 14th Street, with last ferries departing for both destinations at 8:40pm.​

Advertisement