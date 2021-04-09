THE FLORAL ESCAPE LAUNCHES “SPRING IN LIVING COLOR” AN IMMERSIVE FLORAL EXPERIENCE AT WESTFIELD GARDEN STATE PLAZA
Floral Park, New York: Spring has sprung and The Floral Escape is blooming at every turn. The first of its kind, a flower lover's dream “Spring in Living Color” kicks off on April 15th,
2021 at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey. “Spring In Living Color” is a series of 5 floral activations designed for guests to capture memorable moments immersed in florals!The activation is here for a limited time, April 15th –June 6th 2021 and invites guests to stroll through a blooming walkway. Step by step color by color the essence of spring emerges!
Since The Floral Escape’s conception in late 2020 it has welcomed over 25,000 guests through its activations. “Spring in Living Color” is bursting with color, each activation is filled with florals and designed for guests to pose, snap and post amongst the flowers. Whether they are chatting it up in the “Floral Talk” phonebooth or “Swinging into Spring” in the purple garden this is a floral experience for all to see! Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.
Blooming with new ideas the creators behind The Floral Escape designed “Spring in Living Color” to transport their guests to a floral filled world where happiness blooms. Setting the stage for the perfect photo is a task established designers Azizan Ali & Laila Ahmed are all too familiar with. Their expertise lies in creating extravagant floral displays in the luxury events industry. When the event industry came to a screeching halt their creativity blossomed into The Floral Escape, a space where everyone could enjoy the beauty of florals and immerse themselves in hundreds of flowers!
This Spring escape invites guests to embark on a floral filled adventure at Westfield Garden State Plaza, blossom by blossom the array spring hues are sure to brighten anyone’s day.
For more information regarding hours of operation, reservation of tickets and Covid procedures, please visit www.thefloralescape.com. We look forward to seeing all the bloomies at “Spring in Living color at Westfield Garden State Plaza this spring!
About The Floral Escape: The Floral Escapes transforms ordinary spaces into unimaginable experiences! We believe in creating memorable moments through artful details meant to captivate the heart and stimulate the creative mind. Our artisan approach creates moments of visceral connection using the beauty of color and natural elements. We pride ourselves in designing unique experiences for all to enjoy!
About Westfield Garden State Plaza: Westfield Garden State Plaza is the ultimate destination for fashion, dining and entertainment in the NY/NJ metro area offering the best selection of brands in every retail category. GSP is renowned for delivering new cutting-edge retail concepts to market. Just minutes from Manhattan in Paramus, N.J., millions of shoppers each year enjoy an unparalleled shopping and dining experience, personalized services and amenities at GSP.
For further information, please visit: www.facebook.com/gardenstateplaza or www.westfield.com/gardenstateplaza.
