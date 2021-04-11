Get an Inside Look at ArtsBergen's Connect the Dots: 'Studio Sneak Peek' by

Saturday, April 10 2021 @ 05:08 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Featuring Artists in a Virtual Tour of Their Studios

(Hackensack, New Jersey; April 9, 2021) -- Get a sneak peek of three artists' work from their studios in the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative's Connect the Dots on Wednesday, April 21. The Connect the Dots 'Studio Sneak Peek' will showcase these established artists in their studios in pre-recorded videos: pianist Carolyn Enger, fine artist Paul Leibow, and mixed media artist Poramit Thantapalit via Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST.

Advertisement