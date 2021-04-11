PARAMUS HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR AWARDED BERKELEY COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP by

Alyssa Panagia of Paramus in Bergen County, NJ, a senior at Paramus High School, has received a scholarship to attend Berkeley College. Each year, these scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who demonstrate a high level of achievement. The scholarships are renewable, based on the recipient’s cumulative grade point average at the end of each academic year and continued enrollment as a full-time student.

“Congratulations to all the Berkeley College scholarships recipients on persevering through these interesting times and excelling in your studies,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “At Berkeley College, we believe in you and your future. Take the time to think about how you can best continue your educational journey to make the most of your talents and build your skills to achieve your goals. Your potential is our promise.”

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge, and Woodland Park, NJ, as well as in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, with more than 4,900 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for eight consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

