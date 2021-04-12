Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Taps JLL for Leasing Assignment at Elmwood Park Office Building by

Elmwood Park, N.J. (April 12, 2021) – Alfred Sanzari Enterprises (ASE), a preeminent family-owned and operated commercial and residential real estate firm, announces it has named JLL (NYSE: JLL) as the exclusive leasing agent for Elmwood Park Plaza, a four-story office building located at 475 Market Street in Elmwood Park, N.J. The leasing assignment will be handled by Tom Reilly, managing director, Larry Martin, executive vice president, and Brendan McBride, senior vice president, of JLL’s New Jersey office.

Conveniently located minutes from I-80, the Garden State Parkway, and Route 46, Elmwood Park Plaza offers a highly accessible location with easy access to public transit options, ample on-site surface and covered parking and zoning for both office and medical uses making the four-story office building ideally suited for commuters from across northern New Jersey. Additionally, the property is within walking distance from a variety of retail and dining options.

“With a depth of local expertise in the New Jersey office market, we knew that Tom, Larry, and Brendan would be ideal to partner with on this leasing assignment,” said Stephen Jennings, Vice President of Leasing and Marketing at Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. “As the market continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and employees continue to return to the workplace, highly accessible and professionally managed office properties like Elmwood Park Plaza are well-positioned to offer prospective tenants with a safe, convenient office environment ideally suited to their business’s unique needs.”

Larry Martin, EVP in JLL’s New Jersey office, added, “Tom, Brendan and I are grateful for the opportunity to work with Alfred Sanzari Enterprises on this assignment. Specializing in New Jersey’s office market, our team brings decades of combined experience to the table, which I am confident will enable us to tap into the dynamics of this local market and successfully drive leasing activity at Elmwood Park Plaza.”

Elmwood Park Plaza currently has a range of office space available starting at +/-6,000 square feet up to 68,000 square feet. For more information on leasing opportunities at Elmwood Park Plaza or to schedule a tour, please contact Larry Martin at (201)528-4435 or [email protected]

About Alfred Sanzari Enterprises

Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is a preeminent family-owned and operated commercial and residential real estate firm with over seven decades of multi-generational development and management experience. Rooted in integrity and driven by innovation, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is committed to responsible, modern development that enhances the communities in which they work. Alfred Sanzari Enterprises’ ownership structure and investment strategy allows unique flexibility in sourcing new projects while strengthening their ownership legacy of existing assets. Additional information on Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is available online at www.sanzari.com.

