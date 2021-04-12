Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Monday, April 12 2021 @ 06:54 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, April 12 2021 @ 06:54 PM EDT
Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name Wegmans One of the 2021 100 Best Companies to Work For®, Ranking #4

ROCHESTER, NY — Wegmans has been named one of the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune. This year marks the 24th anniversary of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Wegmans has been on the list every year, and this year ranks #4.According to the Great Place to Work, this year’s list is based on survey responses from more than half a million employees rating their workplace culture on various elements. These include trust, caring, and fairness in times of crises as well as employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. The ranking accounted for the experiences of employees across all demographics.

“This honor celebrates each and every one of our employees and their dedication to always help others,” said President and CEO Colleen Wegman. “It has been truly inspiring to witness our people rise above every challenge during the past year to become a closer and stronger family company together. We are extremely grateful for the trusted relationships that exist between our people and our customers that continue to earn us a place on this very special list.”

“Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies have stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work. “Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year – a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures.”

To see the full list of the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, click here.

Wegmans is now hiring for a new store set to open in Wake Forest, North Carolina on May 19, 2021. Applicants are invited to apply online at jobs.wegmans.com. 

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. In 2020, Wegmans also ranked as a Best Workplace for Working Parents, Millennials, Women and was ranked #1 on the list of Best Workplaces in Retail. In addition, they were named to PEOPLE’s list of Companies that Care.

Store Celebration at Wegmans

Customers and employees will celebrate the honor on Saturday, April 17, at 11 a.m. when a limited number of individually wrapped Wegmans Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies will be distributed at every Wegmans store. For customers who prefer a healthy option, Clementine tangerines will be available

About Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 105-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 23 consecutive years, ranking #4 in 2021.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over a half a million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology

 

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

