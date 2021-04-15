Bergen Students Given the Keys to Volvo’s HQ Café by

Tuesday, April 13 2021 @ 11:56 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

MAHWAH, N.J. – Volvo Car USA is partnering with Bergen Community College’s culinary program to open and operate a corporate café at Volvo Cars’ new United States headquarters in Mahwah, New Jersey, named Alex’s Café.

The partnership between Bergen and Volvo Car USA provides real-world culinary experience for the College’s students. Bergen will host certain culinary classes on Volvo’s campus and allow students to practice and apply their learning in a commercial kitchen and dining room. Volvo employees partnered with Bergen faculty to develop opportunities for students to learn real-time kitchen and menu management, product development, customer service and restaurant technology.

“We are ecstatic at the opportunity to partner with our neighbors to bring Alex’s Café to life at our new Americas Headquarters,” said Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Car USA. “We believe our people will learn as much from the students as we hope they’ll learn from this experience.”

“As part of this collaborative partnership, Bergen students have the opportunity to work with one of the world’s most recognizable brands and gain practical experience,” Bergen President Eric M. Friedman, Ph.D., said. “This represents a reflection of our mission as a community college to put students on a path for success by developing pipelines to employment.”

The College’s hotel and restaurant management programs prepare students for careers in the leisure and hospitality industry - one of New Jersey’s nine key employment sectors. Bergen’s academic offerings in these areas include culinary arts, hospitality and events planning.

Alex’s Café is named after Alexandra “Alex” Scott who raised money to support paediatric cancer research by starting a lemonade stand at four years old amid her own cancer battle. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause. When she passed away at the age 8, she had raised $1 million, which Volvo Cars helped achieve. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) was then born and has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $200 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. A portion of every Volvo sold in the United States is donated to ALSF and all lemonade sales at Alex’s Café will go toward the organization.

