DOORDASH JOINS FIGHT AGAINST FOOD INSECURITY IN BERGEN COUNTY

Tuesday, April 13 2021 @ 06:02 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

This week, Ridgewood Feed the Frontlines, HealthBarn Foundation Inc., and the Bergen County Food Security Task Force launched a partnership with DoorDash, who will help deliver hot meals to food pantries in Bergen County. This partnership will assist Feed the Frontlines’ ongoing program which will ultimately deliver 100,000 meals to nonprofits across the county by May 31st.

DoorDash has pledged to provide HealthBarn and Feed the Frontlines with a $6,500 grant. This provides earning opportunities for Dashers and continues to make these deliveries cost-free to recipients. The current program primarily relies on volunteers from the surrounding community, who have come out in full force since the announcement of the program. Each recipient site requires a separate volunteer driver, with some requiring up to eight drivers to ensure all of the meals are delivered in a timely manner. DoorDash’s commitment to this program will partially alleviate the burden on existing volunteers, and will fill in the gaps when not enough volunteers are available.

The hot meal initiative, launched in March of 2021, was made possible by a $1 million grant awarded by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to HealthBarn USA, the organization that helped create the Feed the Frontlines program. The grant serves a dual purpose- to bring business back to the local restaurants who have been hurting throughout this pandemic; and to provide nutritious, hot meals to countless families across Bergen County who have been relying on food pantry items for weeks, or even months on end.

“There are a lot of moving parts to facilitate this program, especially in coordinating the delivery of the meals from our restaurants in Ridgewood to pantries and nonprofits across Bergen County” said Stacey Antine, Director of HealthBarn Foundation Inc. “DoorDash’s generous contribution to help supplement our volunteer force will assist us in making sure we can guarantee direct delivery to all recipients through the end of the program in May.”

“Food insecurity is still on the rise in Bergen County, and as many families continue to rely on food pantries, meal programs like this one provide the much-needed relief to both the pantries and the families in need” said Commissioner Vice Chairwoman Tracy Silna Zur. “DoorDash has recognized the significance of the food insecurity crisis we are facing, and has stepped up as a corporate partner to support our neighbors in need in Bergen County.”

