THE MONTCLARION AT BAY STREET STATION OFFERS FRESH LOOK AT ITS LUXURY RENTAL HOMES DURING GRAND REOPENING by

Tuesday, April 13 2021 @ 06:06 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

MONTCLAIR, NJ -- The Montclarion at Bay Street Station, the award-winning five-story rental building in downtown Montclair, NJ, has rolled out incentive-laden pricing as part of a Grand Reopening at the collection of just 40 contemporary apartments.

Monthly rents for its mix of one- and two-bedroom homes at The Montclarion now begin from $1,993 a month, according to Value Asset Management (VAM), its exclusive leasing and management agent. The limited time price structure allows renters to enjoy all that dynamic Montclair has to offer in a modern, well-appointed home that’s well with their budget.

“We are consistently monitoring market conditions to ensure our properties remain competitive,” says Jack Linefsky, Vice President of Property Management for VAM. “That’s exactly what we’re doing at The Montclarion. Our Grand Reopening will have this property well positioned to tap into a pool of renters that have new needs and wants in today’s environment. This fashionable building is less than four years old, providing access to stylish homes and state-of-the-art amenities at a value-laden price.”

Developed by Richard Polton, the LEED-certified Montclarion is just steps from NJ Transit’s Bay Street Station. Ideally located at 125 Bloomfield Avenue, the building’s ultra-convenient location will encourage pedestrian activity. Within walking distance are the Montclair Center and the redeveloping Lackawanna Plaza. There’s also easy access to nearby shops, including a Panera, a Smash Burger, PNC Bank and a 7-11. The property is situated steps away from the Bay Street New Jersey Transit Station connecting to Secaucus Junction, Newark, Hoboken and Penn Station in New York City. There’s also New Jersey Transit Busses available right outside the complex.

“Montclair has always been a residential hotspot for those looking to escape New York City and the Hudson River Gold Coast, and that’s been greatly amplified in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Linefsky added. “We’ve seen a tremendous migration with renters seeking more space and a higher level of luxury, with the same type of urban-like environment and access to a dynamic mix of dining, entertainment and culture. “

Designed by Sionas Architecture, The Montclarion at Bay Street Station’s brick and glass exterior blends perfectly with Montclair’s well-known chic and urban environment. Contemporary, high-end design is extended throughout the boutique building’s interior spaces with a dramatic two-story lobby, bike racks, rooftop patio, exercise room and business center/lounge.

Inspired living spaces at The Montclarion at Bay Street Station stem from open well-conceived floor plans with designer finishes and appointments not commonly found in rental buildings. Homes will range from 745 square-feet to 1,522 square-feet and boast upscale interior elements such as 9' plus ceiling heights, hardwood floors, oversized windows with Juliette balconies, modern style kitchens with stainless steel appliances, gas range and breakfast bar, abundant closet space and washer/dryers in each home. The building feature seven exclusive top-floor Penthouse apartments with expansive outdoor terraces.

There will also be 1,200 square-feet of ground floor retail space expected to house everyday conveniences and services. Renters will have access to an enclosed two-story garage.

The Montclarion at Bay Street Station follows in the footsteps of The Montclarion, a 56-unit rental building originally built in 1985 and recently upgraded.

For additional information on The Montclarion at Bay Street Station, please call 973-783-1250 or visit http://www.montclarion-apts.com.



About Value Asset Management

Value Asset Management was formed by Value Companies to provide full-service management capabilities and customized asset solutions to third-party real estate investment and property owner clients. Headed by CEO and President Andrew Abramson, Value Companies boasts an impressive portfolio of approximately 3,226 multifamily apartments across fifteen communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. Value Companies has received numerous industry awards for its various properties as well as being a 4-time recipient of the New Jersey Apartment Association Management Company of the Year award.

For more information, please contact Andrew Abramson, President and CEO of Value Companies, at its corporate headquarters at 973-473-2800 or visit www.valuecompanies.com.

Advertisement