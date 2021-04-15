Bergen County Residents 55+ Now Eligible to Make Vaccination Appointments by Phone by

Wednesday, April 14 2021 @ 08:44 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Residents 55+ can call (201)-967-4070 to schedule appointment at Bergen County’s Vaccination Center

Paramus, N.J. – Bergen County residents age 55 years and older are now able to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations by phone for appointments at Bergen County’s Vaccination Center. The Center, which is jointly operated by the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and is located at the Alternate Care Facility Annex on the campus of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

The vaccination helpline, previously only available to residents 75 years and older, has expanded accessibility in order to vaccinate eligible residents as quickly as possible.

Residents age 55 and older can call 201-967-4070 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday to schedule appointments. If no appointments are available, an agent will take the caller’s information and add them to a waitlist.

All other eligible Bergen County residents should visit www.BergenCovidVaccine.com to book an appointment.

For more information regarding our equity vaccination programs, call 201-225-7141 or email [email protected]

Advertisement