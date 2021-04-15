Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, April 15 2021 @ 01:18 AM EDT
The Valley Hospital Receives Women’s Choice Award® as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, April 14, 2021 – The Valley Hospital has earned the 2021 Women’s Choice Award (WCA) as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, which signifies that they have met the highest standards for patient experience in the U.S .

Valley is one of only four hospitals in NJ that received this distinction. This is the eighth time that Valley has received this prestigious award.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as one of the nation’s Best Hospitals for Patient Experience,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “This distinction reflects Valley’s commitment and dedication to providing exceptional care and service to all patients, including women and their families.”

The WCA America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience distinction ranks the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on number of beds, of which there are four categories, allowing for a combined total of 400 award recipients. To complete the rankings, it collects the data for the following Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey measures and uses a weighted average to award the Best Hospitals for Patient Experience:

Effective communication with nurses and doctors

Responsiveness to requests for help

Providing patient recovery information

Explanation about medications before being administered

Bathroom and room cleanliness

Peacefulness of room at night

Patient recommendation rating

“This hospital was awarded because it is one of the best at treating their patients the way their patients want and expect to be treated,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award.

For more information on the 2021 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/best-hospitals/.

